Latest Clemson NCAA Tournament projections

This week's D1Baseball projection features another all-Palmetto State prediction and a rematch at South Carolina.

They see the Gamecocks as a No. 4 National Seed and Clemson fitting in there as a 2-seed, along with 3-seed Wofford and 4-seed Davidson. Clemson won the opener of the three-site rivalry series in Clemson, 4-1, before an 11-9 loss at Fluor Field in Greenville and a 7-1 defeat at Founders Park in Columbia in early March.

The last host on their list is Indiana State, which is No. 10 in the RPI.

Elsewhere, Baseball America has Clemson as "just off the hosting bubble," in a group with Boston College, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Perfect Game debuted Clemson at No. 18 this week after taking 2-of-3 at a top-15-ranked Boston College and also finishing off a season sweep of Kennesaw State in run-rule fashion, 15-5. Clemson has won 12 of its last 16 games overall to a No. 12 spot in the RPI metric rankings.

The RPI ranking is bolstered by a No. 3 strength of schedule and a No. 9 non-conference strength of schedule.

Clemson (28-17, 11-10 ACC) goes for five-straight ACC series wins hosting Louisville (29-15) this weekend, which has a top-30 RPI (27).