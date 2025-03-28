Jarrell homers twice, No. 3 Clemson holds on at No. 19 Georgia Tech

ATLANTA – No. 3 Clemson broke a 6-6 tie with two runs in the eighth inning in its 9-7 victory over No. 19 Georgia Tech at Russ Chandler Stadium on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 25-4 overall and 5-2 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets dropped to 21-5 overall and 7-3 in ACC play. The Tigers scored two runs in the top of the first inning, highlighted by Luke Gaffney’s run-scoring single, then Kyle Lodise led off the bottom of the first inning with a homer. Jarrell belted a solo homer in the fourth inning. Later in the frame with two outs, Dominic Listi ripped a run-scoring single to put Clemson ahead 4-1. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Carson Kerce lined a two-out double to score a run, then Clemson scored an unearned run on Josh Paino’s groundout in the top of the fifth inning. Georgia Tech responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the score 5-5. Collin Priest led off the top of the sixth inning with his fourth homer of the year to put Clemson in front, but Georgia Tech answered again with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the score. In the eighth inning, Andrew Ciufo’s squeeze bunt scored the go-ahead run, then Listi hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning. Jarrell added a solo homer, his second of the game and fourth of the season, in the ninth inning. Lucas Mahlstedt (2-0) pitched 3.1 innings in relief to earn the win, while Mason Patel (7-1) suffered the loss. Georgia Tech scored one in the ninth and had the tying run at the plate, but a flyout to left field ended the game. The series continues Saturday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Three straight hits, including this one by @TheLukeGaffney, puts the Tigers up early!



T1 || CU 1, GAT 0



🖥 https://t.co/h0GtHkGz6H pic.twitter.com/zqycYmOBxy — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 28, 2025

💣 Put another one on the board!!! @jacob_jarrell1



🚀 372 ft

💨 105 mph



T4 || CU 3, GAT 1



🖥 https://t.co/h0GtHkG1h9 pic.twitter.com/EhyGJj5A0T — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 28, 2025

🐅 @dominiclisti rips a two-out single to score a run!



T4 || CU 4, GAT 1 pic.twitter.com/l6YilJdhKs — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 28, 2025

Back in front!! @collinpriest13 crushes a leadoff homer!



🚀 395 ft

💨 103 mph



T6 || CU 6, GAT 5



🖥 https://t.co/h0GtHkGz6H pic.twitter.com/IHdmXLD7bO — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 28, 2025

He did it again!! @jacob_jarrell1 goes deep for his second HR of the game!



🚀 356 ft

💨 105 mph



T9 || CU 9, GAT 6



🖥 https://t.co/h0GtHkG1h9 pic.twitter.com/tOwCf26pIB — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 29, 2025

Here's how the Tigers closed out the series-opening win!#Clemson pic.twitter.com/W5QKT1fygY — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 29, 2025