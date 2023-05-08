Hot Tigers move up college baseball rankings

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson baseball continued its hot streak and moved up the rankings this week. After debuting at No. 18 last week, Perfect Game slotted the Tigers just inside the top 10, at No. 10 For D1Baseball, Clemson went from unranked to No. 16 this week, where Wake Forest is No. 1, Duke is No. 10 and Miami is No. 11 among ACC foes ahead of the Tigers. Baseball America also debuted Clemson this week, at No. 18, with the Deacs also No. 1 there, Duke No. 9, Miami No. 10 and Virginia No. 14. Clemson (31-17, 14-10) swept a second ACC series in the last three and won a ninth game in the last 10 in an ascent from last in the Atlantic Division after three conference series to a sole place in second currently. Clemson beat each divisional opponent in an ACC series this season but the division leader Wake Forest (39-7, 18-5). In a quest for a first regional host bid since 2018, Clemson ranks 13th in the NCAA's RPI metric and has an opportunity to move up in a trip to RPI No. 11 Coastal Carolina on Wednesday (6 p.m.), looking to sweep the season series after a 16-6 run-rule win in Clemson in April. The Tigers wrap ACC regular-season action going to Virginia Tech (28-16, 11-12; 51 RPI) and hosting North Carolina (29-17, 11-11; 33 RPI) over the next two weekends. In ACC-only stats, Clemson ranks third in batting average (.292) and fifth in stolen bases (41), up to third in doubles (52) while next-to-last in home runs (22). Pitching, the Tigers rank second in opposing batting average (.243) and fourth in team ERA (4.79) with the sixth-most strikeouts (219). Clemson is tied for fourth in fielding percentage (.978) with the fourth-fewest errors (19). Cam Cannarella is up to fourth in batting average (.389) and Caden Grice rates second in RBIs (30) and eighth in OPS (1.096). On the mound, Nick Clayton (3.46; 8th), Grice (3.80; 9th) and Austin Gordon (3.80; 10th) are in the top-10 in ERA, and also opposing batting average, with Clayton up to third (.196), then Grice in fourth (.203) and Gordon sixth (.206). Grice paces the ACC action in strikeouts (59), while Gordon has had the most punch-outs looking (20). Grice is tied for second in wins (5). Clemson in the college baseball rankings Perfect Game: 10 (18 prev) D1Baseball: 16 (NR prev) Baseball America: 18 (NR prev) Collegiate Baseball: 17 (25 prev) Coaches Poll: 21 (NR prev) NCBWA: 21 (NR prev)

