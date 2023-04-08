CLEMSON BASEBALL

Caden Grice hit a grand slam and went a career-best 6 1/3 innings as the starting pitcher for the win. (Clemson athletics photo)
Grice stars on mound, at plate as Clemson takes series at FSU
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. – Caden Grice hit a grand slam and pitched 6.1 strong innings to lead Clemson to a 6-2 victory over Florida State at Dick Howser Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 19-14 overall and 4-8 in the ACC. The Seminoles dropped to 13-18 overall and 4-11 in ACC play.

Grice (2-1) earned the win by pitching a career-high 6.1 innings, allowing five hits, two runs and two walks with five strikeouts. Seminole starter Andrew Armstrong (1-2) suffered the loss, as he gave up six runs on six hits in 1.2 innings pitched.

Blake Wright laced a two-out, run-scoring single in the first inning, then Clemson scored five more two-out runs in the second inning. Cooper Ingle grounded a run-scoring single, then Grice belted a grand slam, his eighth long ball of the season and second career grand slam.

Cam Smith belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning to put Florida State on the scoreboard.

Cam Cannarella led the Tigers at the plate by going 4-for-5 with two runs.

The Tigers play at Georgia on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.


