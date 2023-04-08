|
Grice stars on mound, at plate as Clemson takes series at FSU
|2023 Apr 8, Sat 13:53-
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. –
Caden Grice hit a grand slam and pitched 6.1 strong innings to lead Clemson to a 6-2 victory over Florida State at Dick Howser Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 19-14 overall and 4-8 in the ACC. The Seminoles dropped to 13-18 overall and 4-11 in ACC play.
Grice (2-1) earned the win by pitching a career-high 6.1 innings, allowing five hits, two runs and two walks with five strikeouts. Seminole starter Andrew Armstrong (1-2) suffered the loss, as he gave up six runs on six hits in 1.2 innings pitched. Blake Wright laced a two-out, run-scoring single in the first inning, then Clemson scored five more two-out runs in the second inning. Cooper Ingle grounded a run-scoring single, then Grice belted a grand slam, his eighth long ball of the season and second career grand slam. Cam Smith belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning to put Florida State on the scoreboard. Cam Cannarella led the Tigers at the plate by going 4-for-5 with two runs. The Tigers play at Georgia on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network. POV: Your pitcher punishes a 412-foot grand slam 🤯 @CadenGrice3 In the seventh inning, Smith blasts a two-run homer. Caden Grice was Clemson's winning pitcher and hit grand slam in Clemson's 6-2 win at Florida State. Done some digging and yet to find a Clemson player to do both in same game.
(🎥 @ClemsonBaseball) pic.twitter.com/6cgMlAo81v
Still, give it up for @CadenGrice3! What a performance by the junior lefty!
His final line...
6.1 IP (career high)
5 H
2 R
2 BB
5 K
B7 || CU 6, FSU 2 pic.twitter.com/WP9PtZV2W4
Grice (2-1) earned the win by pitching a career-high 6.1 innings, allowing five hits, two runs and two walks with five strikeouts. Seminole starter Andrew Armstrong (1-2) suffered the loss, as he gave up six runs on six hits in 1.2 innings pitched.
Blake Wright laced a two-out, run-scoring single in the first inning, then Clemson scored five more two-out runs in the second inning. Cooper Ingle grounded a run-scoring single, then Grice belted a grand slam, his eighth long ball of the season and second career grand slam.
Cam Smith belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning to put Florida State on the scoreboard.
Cam Cannarella led the Tigers at the plate by going 4-for-5 with two runs.
The Tigers play at Georgia on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.
POV: Your pitcher punishes a 412-foot grand slam 🤯 @CadenGrice3
In the seventh inning, Smith blasts a two-run homer.
Caden Grice was Clemson's winning pitcher and hit grand slam in Clemson's 6-2 win at Florida State. Done some digging and yet to find a Clemson player to do both in same game.— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 8, 2023