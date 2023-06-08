Graduate transfer commits to Clemson

|
Graduate transfer Matthew Marchal commits to Clemson
|2023 Jun 8, Thu 19:03-
Wofford graduate transfer pitcher Matthew Marchal announced a commitment to Clemson on Thursday.
"Extremely thankful for @woffordbaseball and the opportunity they gave me these past few years! With that being said, I am blessed and excited to say that I’ll be furthering my academic and athletic career as a graduate student at Clemson University! Go Tigers!" Marchal said.
Marchal (6-3 215) made 20 appearances last season, going 10-4 with a 4.58 ERA, 19 starts, a save and two complete games.
The right-hander made 17 starts in 2022 and went 7-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 93 strikeouts to 12 walks.
Marchal was named first-team All-SoCon in 2022 and second team this past season.
He played for St. Joseph's in Greenville in high school.
Congrats to 2022 #AllFitt team righty Matthew Marchal for latching on with @ClemsonBaseball. Great pickup for the Tigers, this guy is a winner. https://t.co/Dg1epE2bHr— Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) June 9, 2023
