Graduate transfer commits to Clemson

CLEMSON BASEBALL

Wofford two-year starting pitcher Matthew Marchal announced a commitment to Clemson (Photo per Twitter).
Wofford two-year starting pitcher Matthew Marchal announced a commitment to Clemson (Photo per Twitter).

Graduate transfer Matthew Marchal commits to Clemson
by - 2023 Jun 8, Thu 19:03

Wofford graduate transfer pitcher Matthew Marchal announced a commitment to Clemson on Thursday.

"Extremely thankful for @woffordbaseball and the opportunity they gave me these past few years! With that being said, I am blessed and excited to say that I’ll be furthering my academic and athletic career as a graduate student at Clemson University! Go Tigers!" Marchal said.

Marchal (6-3 215) made 20 appearances last season, going 10-4 with a 4.58 ERA, 19 starts, a save and two complete games.

The right-hander made 17 starts in 2022 and went 7-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 93 strikeouts to 12 walks.

Marchal was named first-team All-SoCon in 2022 and second team this past season.

He played for St. Joseph's in Greenville in high school.

