Clemson is set to clash with Louisville starting Thursday at 7:00 p.m. on the ACC Network Extra
Game two of Louisville series set for time change
Clemson's series with Louisville will feature a slight change.

Game two on Friday will start two hours earlier than scheduled, set for a 5:00 p.m. start.

Here is the full message from Clemson's press release:

CLEMSON, S.C. - Friday’s game between Louisville and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is now scheduled to start at 5 p.m., two hours earlier than the original start time of 7 p.m. The series opener on Thursday is still scheduled for a 7 p.m. start and the series finale is still set for Saturday at 1 p.m. Live video for all three games is available on ACC Network Extra.

