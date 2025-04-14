|
Game two of Louisville series set for time change
Clemson's series with Louisville will feature a slight change.
Game two on Friday will start two hours earlier than scheduled, set for a 5:00 p.m. start. Here is the full message from Clemson's press release: CLEMSON, S.C. - Friday’s game between Louisville and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is now scheduled to start at 5 p.m., two hours earlier than the original start time of 7 p.m. The series opener on Thursday is still scheduled for a 7 p.m. start and the series finale is still set for Saturday at 1 p.m. Live video for all three games is available on ACC Network Extra. 🚨 TIME CHANGE ALERT 🚨
• G1 - Thursday - 7 p.m. (no change)
• G2 - Friday - 5 p.m.
• G3 - Saturday - 1 p.m. (no change)https://t.co/Oago1E3UGY
