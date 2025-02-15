sports_baseball
Full Game Replay: No. 8 Clemson's comeback win over No. 13 Oklahoma State
Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - 2 hours ago

College Baseball is back!

No. 8 Clemson started the season off on the right track with a 6-5 comeback victory over No. 13 Oklahoma State on Friday in the Shriners Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Watch the full game video:

