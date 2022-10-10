Former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider signs $75 million contract with Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider reaped the rewards of a big rookie campaign on Monday.

The Atlanta Braves announced that they signed the former Clemson right-hander to a $75 million deal that runs through the 2028 season.

The deal goes up per year starting with $1 million next year and then up to $22 million in in 2027-28 and then there's a $22 million club option for 2029 with a $5 million buyout.

He went 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA over 31 games in the regular season, going 20 starts and striking out 202 batters while allowing just 86 hits.

He became the first pitcher in MLB history to strike out over 200 and give up fewer than 100 hits.

His 13.8 strikeouts per 9 innings are the highest by a rookie pitcher in MLB history. He also became the quickest pitcher to reach 200 strikeouts in a single season.

After recovering from elbow surgery, Strider was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB draft out of Clemson.