Former Clemson pitcher sets Atlanta Braves single-game record for strikeouts

Former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider sets Atlanta Braves single-game record with 16 strikeouts

Former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider continues to make his mark in the Major Leagues.

Strider totaled 16 strikeouts over eight innings to set an Atlanta Braves single-game record in a 3-0 win over Colorado at home Thursday.

Strider improved to 9-4 on the season in a strong NL Rookie of the Year bid.

Per Braves.com, Hall of Famer John Smoltz previously held the Atlanta record with 15 K's in a game, which he accomplished twice. Warren Spahn holds the all-time franchise record with 18 strikeouts for the Boston Braves against the Cubs on June 14, 1952.

Per former Clemson SID Tim Bourret, Strider also set a record for strikeouts in a game by former Clemson pitcher. Strider had 13 earlier this year and Billy O'Dell had 13 at the Cubs in July 4, 1961.

