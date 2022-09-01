Former Clemson pitcher sets Atlanta Braves single-game record for strikeouts

|
Former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider sets Atlanta Braves single-game record with 16 strikeouts
|2022 Sep 1, Thu 21:59-
Former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider continues to make his mark in the Major Leagues.
Strider totaled 16 strikeouts over eight innings to set an Atlanta Braves single-game record in a 3-0 win over Colorado at home Thursday.
Strider improved to 9-4 on the season in a strong NL Rookie of the Year bid.
Per Braves.com, Hall of Famer John Smoltz previously held the Atlanta record with 15 K's in a game, which he accomplished twice. Warren Spahn holds the all-time franchise record with 18 strikeouts for the Boston Braves against the Cubs on June 14, 1952.
Per former Clemson SID Tim Bourret, Strider also set a record for strikeouts in a game by former Clemson pitcher. Strider had 13 earlier this year and Billy O'Dell had 13 at the Cubs in July 4, 1961.
