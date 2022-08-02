Former Clemson pitcher named NL rookie of month

Former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider named NL rookie of month

Former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves has been voted the National League Rookie of the Month for July.

His stats for the month:

• The 23-year-old made five starts for Atlanta, compiling a 2-1 record with a 2.70 ERA across 26.2 innings pitched. Tallied 41 punchouts while permitting nine walks, 15 hits and two home runs.

• Became the first pitcher in franchise history to post three outings with at least 10 strikeouts within his first eight career starts.

• On July 7th against St. Louis, became the first Braves pitcher since at least 1961 to tally nine punchouts through the first three innings of a game.

• Strider logged 6.0 innings with at least 11 strikeouts while not allowing more than two hits in consecutive starts on July 2nd and July 7th, becoming the first Major League rookie since 1900 to register 11-or-more punchouts and two-or-fewer hits allowed in consecutive starts.

Strider was awarded his first monthly award and is Atlanta’s second consecutive rookie winner, following his teammate Michael Harris II. This marks the first time since Evan Gattis in April-May 2013 that the Braves had consecutive Rookie of the Month winners.