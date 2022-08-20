Former Clemson pitcher throws no-hitter

Former Clemson pitcher Daniel Gossett throws no-hitter

Former Clemson pitcher Daniel Gossett fired a no-hitter on Friday night.

Gossett notched 10 strikeouts over 120 pitches in a complete game shutout for AA-level Wichita, a Minnesota Twins affiliate. It was a first no-hitter in the history of the team.

“It’s amazing,” Gossett told MILB.com. “It’s the thing every pitcher dreams about.”

Gossett has made it to the Major Leagues but an elbow injury and subsequent surgery saw a move to the minors.

He was drafted in the second round of the MLB draft by the Oakland A's in 2014 but was last at that level in 2018. He has now logged 129 games in the minors with a 35-31 record and a 3.77 ERA. He is 4-3 with a 5.28 ERA this season, bouncing between the AAA and AA levels.

“I’m having a really good time,” he told MILB.com. “I feel like I spent a lot of my career super stressed about baseball and trying to provide for my family. So coming here it was like ‘let’s have a good time, let’s enjoy it.’ I really wanted to have fun with the guys, build relationships and just play the game.

“I love it here, and this game is just the icing on the cake.”

BALLGAME OVER!!! DANIEL GOSSETT THROWS THE FIRST NO-HITTER IN WIND SURGE HISTORY!!!! pic.twitter.com/ApHD5AF72p — Wichita Wind Surge (@WindSurgeICT) August 20, 2022