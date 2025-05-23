sports_baseball
Former Clemson infielder Logan Davidson promoted to MLB team
Brandon Rink  ·  3 hours ago

The Athletics announced a first call-up of former Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson from Las Vegas to the Sacramento-based club now.

Davidson was an MLB draft first-round pick in 2019 for the A's, at No. 29 overall.

In 41 games all at the AAA-level this season, Davidson has hit .303 with two homers, 22 RBIs, seven stolen bases and an .880 OPS. He has played all the infield positions but catcher, left field and DH with Las Vegas.

He has 52 homers and a .754 OPS in over 1,900 minor league at-bats to date (1929).

The Charlotte native was second-team All-ACC in 2019, leading the Tigers with 35 extra-base hits, including top numbers in doubles (18) and triples (2) and ranking second in home runs (15) and RBIs (55). Davidson also led the Tigers in walks (45) and on-base percentage (.412; min. 25 at-bats).

Davidson tallied 42 home runs, 142 RBIs, 45 doubles and two triples over three seasons in Clemson, hitting .290 with a .403 on-base percentage.

The A's host the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend

