Final NCAA Tournament projections for Clemson regional

Within that marker, the ACC champs are also seen as a top-8 national seed for the opportunity to host a Super Regional and therefore play at Doug Kingsmore Stadium all the way until Omaha's College World Series.

D1Baseball projects Clemson as the No. 4 overall team, hosting East Carolina (45-17; RPI: 26), Texas Tech (39-21; 41) and Central Connecticut (36-12; 110).

Baseball America also projects the ACC Tigers as a No. 4 overall seed, also hosting East Carolina then UNC-Wilmington (34-21; 39) and Eastern Illinois (34-20; 139).

To get an idea of the rapid ascent for Erik Bakich's Tigers, Clemson wasn't in D1Baseball or Baseball America's Top 25 rankings to start the month.

Clemson (43-17) has won 16 games in a row and 26 of the last 29 contests.

The Tigers are seeking their first Super Regional and College World Series berths since 2010.

Clemson announced on Sunday that all-session and single-session tickets for the Clemson Regional will go on sale to IPTAY members on Monday afternoon after the NCAA Selection Show. On Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., they added that all-session and single-session tickets will go on sale for all fans.

Full regional host sites list: Auburn, Baton Rouge (LSU), Charlottesville (Virginia), Clemson, Columbia (South Carolina), Conway (Coastal Carolina), Coral Gables (Miami), Fayetteville (Arkansas), Gainesville (Florida), Lexington (Kentucky), Nashville (Vanderbilt), Palo Alto (Stanford), Stillwater (Oklahoma State), Terre Haute (Indiana State), Tuscaloosa (Alabama), Winston-Salem (Wake Forest).