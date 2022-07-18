CLEMSON BASEBALL
Brock Porter was picked with the 109th overall pick. (Photo: Matthew Smith / USATODAY)

Elite Clemson commit Brock Porter picked in MLB draft Monday
by - 2022 Jul 18, Mon 14:33

St. Mary’s Prep (Michigan) Clemson right-handed pitcher commit Brock Porter was selected with the 109th overall pick in the fourth round of the MLB draft by the Texas Rangers on Monday.

Porter was a two-time state Gatorade Player of the Year and three-time state champion and he earned National Gatorade Player of the Year this last campaign.

After going unpicked on day one of the draft, the common first-round projection was rated the best available on Monday by Baseball America.

MLB.com’s scouting assessment, where he was rated the No. 11 overall prospect: “Porter has the best fastball in the high school crop, sitting at 94-97 mph for innings at a time, topping out at 100 and generating that velocity and plenty of armside run and carry with relative ease. He also owns one of the better changeups in the Draft, as he throws his with deceptive arm speed, good velocity separation in the low 80s and outstanding horizontal action. He has made encouraging progress with his slider this spring, flashing some plus slide pieces as hard as 87 mph, and he'll mix in a downer curveball in the upper 70s.

"Other than continuing to refine his feel for spin, Porter doesn't need much beyond experience and continued good health. He has a strong 6-foot-4 frame with some projection remaining, repeats a delivery that features little effort and provides plenty of strikes. He's committed to Clemson and would be Draft-eligible in 2024 as a sophomore if he doesn't turn pro this summer."

The slot value for the pick is $560,000 but the Rangers could boost the spot with bonus pool money. Clemson had a third-round selection in multi-sport signee Bubba Chandler end up signing out of high school with the Pittsburgh Pirates last year.

Porter committed to Clemson on June 27, 2019.

His high school third baseman teammate Jack Crighton flipped a commitment from Michigan to Clemson after Erik Bakich took the Tigers head coaching job.

