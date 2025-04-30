sports_baseball
Clemson seeks a strong finish to move up the NCAA Tournament seeding.
Clemson seeks a strong finish to move up the NCAA Tournament seeding.

D1 Baseball's Aaron Fitt on Clemson's Omaha Caliber
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

For Erik Bakich and the Tigers, the postseason is rapidly approaching.

What are this team's chances of reaching the College World Series? What may hold this group back?

To answer these questions, D1Baseball's Aaron Fitt joined the show to break down his perspective. Fitt breaks down the Tiger offense, their cerebral playing style, and the growth of the pitching staff.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Ian Schieffelin's move to Clemson football: What does it mean for the Tigers?
Ian Schieffelin's move to Clemson football: What does it mean for the Tigers?
Latest NCAA Tournament projections for Clemson
Latest NCAA Tournament projections for Clemson
Podcast: College baseball insider on Clemson's Omaha Caliber
Podcast: College baseball insider on Clemson's Omaha Caliber
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts