Clemson is seen as a No. 6 national seed by two different outlets currently, which could mean hosting all the way to Omaha's College World Series.

College baseball outlets agree on Clemson's spot in national seed predictions
The arrow has been pointing up for Clemson baseball over the last seven conference series and beyond heading into this week's ACC Baseball Championship, and that means a chance to lock down a top-8 national seed in addition to playing for a conference title.

Clemson is 39-17 with a No. 7 RPI and No. 5 strength of schedule, which has the possibility strong of a chance to host all the way until a berth to Omaha's College World Series. Two reputable college baseball publications see a national seed likely wrapped up for them already.

D1Baseball projects Clemson as a No. 6 national seed, hosting Campbell, Oregon and Army.

"Clemson and Vanderbilt solidified their spots as top-eight seeds with series wins over North Carolina and Arkansas over the weekend," said D1Baseball's writeup.

Baseball America also has Clemson as a No. 6 national seed, hosting East Carolina, Texas A&M and Central Connecticut State.

"As the week begins, the race for top-eight seeds looks to be well in hand. Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest are all in strong shape. That leaves just one spot open with teams like Coastal Carolina and Virginia competing for it, though there’s still room for another team to grab it with a strong run," said BA's Ted Cahill.

Clemson takes on Virginia Tech on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Durham (ACCN) after sweeping the Hokies in Blacksburg earlier this season.

Erik Bakich's Tigers wrap pool play against Boston College at 11 a.m. on Friday (ACCN). Clemson won 2-of-3 at BC earlier this season.

The pool winner advances to a single-elimination semifinal on Saturday at 5 p.m. (ACCN) with hopes of making Sunday's ACC final (1 p.m./ESPN2).

