Clemson's Spencer Strider dominant in his return from injury for Braves

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Former Clemson pitcher and Atlanta Braves standout Spencer Strider looked like an ace in his first appearance since a 2024 Tommy John surgery (elbow). 2024 NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale agreed. "Let's not forget, he's still the best pitcher on this team," Sale told reporters. Strider returned to the mound on Monday in spring training and registered six strikeouts in eight batters faced, pitching 2 2/3 innings perfect. ESPN's Buster Olney on the outing: "That was good," Strider said. "It was like a little reward sprinkled on the pathway, a good test for the work you've been doing." It was better than good; he was exceptional. Strider had two three-pitch strikeouts in the first inning, finishing former teammate Vaughn Grissom with a slider and then whipping a 98 mph fastball past the motionless Roman Anthony for strike three. He struck out the side in the second inning, deploying three different pitches to close out the three Boston hitters... Strider was welcomed warmly by the fans here when he took the mound, and the reaction from the stands grew with each subsequent strikeout. Hitters and pitchers don't game-plan in spring training the way they will in the regular season, but Strider's sequence of pitches and his stuff -- a mix of mid-90s fastballs, sliders, changeups and curves -- overwhelmed the Red Sox hitters. Strider threw a 96 mph fastball past Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer to get to 1-2 count and then spun a curveball that was 17 mph slower, with Mayer flailing over the top. Strider is taking a measured a approach to his comeback, less than 12 months removed from the elbow surgery. “We need to be calm and not get ahead of ourselves,” Strider told reporters. “Like with today, it’s an easy one to say, 'Well, I can pitch in a game right now,’ you know, and just start running. But that's a little over aggressive. It's a long run to where we want to go, and that's ultimately when I want to be my best for the team.” The 2020 fourth-round MLB draft selection has a 6.7 career WAR with a 32-10 record, 3.47 ERA and 495 strikeouts in 67 games. In 63.0 innings pitched over 26 appearances (10 starts) and two active seasons at Clemson, he had a 5-2 record, one save and a 4.71 ERA while allowing 53 hits (.226 opponents’ batting average) and 38 walks with 89 strikeouts. He had elbow surgery at Clemson before the 2019 season and then only had 12 innings to pitch in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. A stellar spring debut for @SpencerSTRIDer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sGEmuYIVqZ — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 17, 2025

