Clemson's series with Georgia Tech wrapping with doubleheader

Clemson and Georgia Tech's weekend series will finish with a doubleheader. Due to projected inclement weather on Sunday, the first game, scheduled for a 4:00 p.m. start, will be the first of two matchups. The second game will start 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one, wrapping up the series on Saturday night. Due to weather, TODAY has been shifted to a DOUBLEHEADER.



Game 1 - 4 pm

Game 2 - 40 min after Gm 1



Tickets for Sunday’s game will ONLY be honored for Gm 2 & will need to be exchanged at the box office prior to entry or can be exchanged for a future game.#StingEm pic.twitter.com/2llZ6cEf4v — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 29, 2025

