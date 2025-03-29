sports_baseball
Ethan Darden starts the first game of the doubleheader.
Clemson's series with Georgia Tech wrapping with doubleheader
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

Clemson and Georgia Tech's weekend series will finish with a doubleheader.

Due to projected inclement weather on Sunday, the first game, scheduled for a 4:00 p.m. start, will be the first of two matchups.

The second game will start 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one, wrapping up the series on Saturday night.

Clemson walk-off win clinches series over Cal
Clemson lineman played through injury last year, now ready for pro opportunity
WATCH: Woods pushing for more in 2025; Williams on his NFL decision and coming back
