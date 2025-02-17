Clemson's ranking in the updated Top 25 polls

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

A winning weekend in Arlington, Texas didn't bring much movement in the updated Top 25 college baseball polls for Erik Bakich's Tigers. With Bakich sidelined for a suspension carrying over from last year's Super Regional defeat, Clemson topped two preseason-ranked opponents back-to-back in Oklahoma State, 6-5, and Arizona, 16-5. The weekend wrapped with a 15-5 run-rule defeat to Ole Miss, however. Clemson slotted up one spot in the new D1Baseball.com Top 25 to No. 14 and stayed at No. 8 in the new Baseball America poll. "Clemson did a lot of good on opening weekend, securing ranked wins over then-No. 13 Oklahoma State and No. 22 Arizona, thanks largely to scorching exit velocities from every part of its lineup. However, the Tigers left Arlington, Texas, with a somewhat poor taste in their mouths as they suffered a run-rule, 15-5 defeat to unranked Ole Miss on Sunday. Head coach Erik Bakich’s club has a realistic shot at a five-game sweep this week as it’s set to host Presbyterian on Wednesday and VCU and North Carolina A&T in the Clemson Invitational, which includes a Saturday doubleheader, over the weekend," said Baseball America. After an 0-3 weekend in Texas, Arizona dropped out of the Top 25s, while Oklahoma State dropped to No. 17 (BA) and No. 19 (D1). Transfer Dominic Listi led Clemson with a .556 batting average, bringing in seven RBIs and scoring four times. He also walked twice and was hit twice by pitches. The Tigers didn't hit a long ball on the weekend, with Cam Cannarella (three doubles) and Jarren Purify (two doubles) accounting for the only multiple extra-base hits. Ethan Darden delivered the best start with four shutout frames, totaling six strikeouts to one walk. He was joined by five Clemson relievers in not allowing a run, led by Reed Garris (three strikeouts in two innings), Nathan Dvorsky (two strikeouts in two appearances over two IP) and Lucas Mahlstedt (two strikeouts in two innings). As stated, Clemson is scheduled for a home opener with Presbyterian on Wednesday at 4 p.m. (ACCNX).

