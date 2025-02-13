CLEMSON BASEBALL

Ethan Darden is set to face Arizona in the second game of the weekend.

Clemson's pitching rotation for the College Showdown announced

The No. 8 Tigers open their 128th season with three games in the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas this weekend.

SHOWDOWN SETUP

• Who (Friday) - Oklahoma State (0-0) vs. Clemson (0-0)

• Who (Saturday) - Clemson (0-0) vs. Arizona (0-0)

• Who (Sunday) - Ole Miss (0-0) vs. Clemson (0-0)

• Best Ranking - OSU - No. 13 Baseball America; ARZ - No. 12 Perfect Game; MIS - NR; CU - No. 8 Baseball America, Perfect Game

• When - Friday (Noon EST), Saturday (Noon EST), Sunday (3:30 p.m. EST)

• Where - Arlington, Texas (Globe Life Field)

• Watch - FloCollege ($)

• Video Announcers - Pat Combs (Saturday), Brant Freeman (Friday, Sunday), Ty Harrington (Friday, Sunday), Ben Wilson (Saturday)

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY (OKLAHOMA STATE)

• Overall Record - 4-4 (1991-16)

• Record at Neutral - Clemson leads 2-1 (1991-96)

SERIES HISTORY (ARIZONA)

• Overall Record - Arizona leads 3-2 (1958-90)

• Record at Neutral - Arizona leads 3-2 (1958-90)

SERIES HISTORY (OLE MISS)

• Overall Record - Ole Miss leads 9-7 (1923-19)

• Record at Neutral - Clemson leads 1-0 (1977)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday - RHP Gabe Davis (OSU) vs. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU)

• Saturday - LHP Ethan Darden (CU) vs. RHP Owen Kramkowski (ARZ)

• Sunday - RHP Mason Nichols (MIS) vs. LHP Justin LeGuernic (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson had a 44-16 overall record and 20-10 ACC mark in 2024, as it advanced to the Clemson Super Regional.

• The Tigers are led by third-year Head Coach Erik Bakich.

• After this weekend, Clemson plays 22 of its next 25 games at home.

OKLAHOMA STATE OVERVIEW

• Oklahoma State is led by 13th-year Head Coach Josh Holliday.

• The Cowboys, who hosted the Stillwater Regional, had a 42-19 overall record in 2024.

• They hit .282 with a .402 on-base percentage, 48 steals, a 4.08 ERA and .972 fielding percentage in 2024.

ARIZONA OVERVIEW

• Arizona is led by fourth-year Head Coach Chip Hale.

• The Wildcats, who hosted the Tucson Regional, had a 36-23 overall record in 2024.

• They hit .278 with a .362 on-base percentage, 46 steals, a 4.46 ERA and .972 fielding percentage in 2024.

OLE MISS OVERVIEW

• Ole Miss is led by 25th-year Head Coach Mike Bianco.

• The Rebels had a 27-29 overall record in 2024.

• They hit .255 with a .371 on-base percentage, 50 steals, a 5.88 ERA and .966 fielding percentage in 2024.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson was picked to finish fourth in the ACC in a vote by the 16 ACC head coaches in the preseason.

• Friday's contest marks Clemson's first game outside of the Eastern time zone since the 2019 Oxford Regional.

• Friday's contest marks Clemson's first regular-season game outside of the Eastern time zone since playing at Auburn from March 4-6, 2005.

TIGERS IN MAJOR LEAGUE STADIUMS

• In the first 127 seasons and 4,760 games of program history, Clemson did not play a game in an MLB stadium or dome.

• That changes on Friday when Clemson plays No. 13 Oklahoma State at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.

• However, the Tiger football program has played many games in MLB stadiums.

• Clemson played George Washington at Griffith Stadium, home of the Senators, in 1939 and 1941.

• Clemson played Boston College at Fenway Park, home of the Red Sox, in 1941 and 1942.

• Clemson played Boston College at Braves Field, home of the Braves, in 1947, 1948, 1950 and 1952.

• Clemson played Duquesne at Forbes Field, home of the Pirates, in 1947.

• Clemson played Baylor in the Peach Bowl at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, home of the Braves, in 1979.

• Clemson played Miami (Fla.) and West Virginia at the home of the Marlins during the 2009 and 2011 seasons, respectively

CAPTAINS

• Andrew Ciufo, Jacob Jarrell, Aidan Knaak and Jarren Purify were voted team co-captains.

• Jarrell was voted a team co-captain for the second time in his career, as he was a team co-captain in 2024.

• Seven Tigers were voted to the leadership council (assistant captains).

• Those seven Tigers are Joe Allen, Tristan Bissetta, Cam Cannarella, Dominic Listi, Lucas Mahlstedt, Tryston McCladdie and Josh Paino.

PRESEASON HONORS

• A total of 14 Tigers earned preseason recognition. See the list below.

#96 TALAN BELL, LHP/OF

• No. 15 freshman in the nation by Baseball America

• No. 38 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball

#10 CAM CANNARELLA, OF

• Golden Spikes Award Watch List

• First-team All-American by Baseball America

• First-team All-American by D1Baseball

• First-team All-American by NCBWA

• First-team All-American by The Athletic

• Second-team All-American by Perfect Game

• ACC player-of-the-year by Baseball America

• First-team All-ACC by Perfect Game

• No. 4 college prospect for the 2025 draft by D1Baseball

• No. 1 pure hitter in the nation by Baseball America

• No. 1 defensive outfielder in the nation by Baseball America

• No. 2 position player in the nation by Baseball America

• No. 2 fastest runner in the nation by Baseball America

• No. 2 outfielder in the nation by D1Baseball

• No. 5 junior in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 2 ACC prospect for the 2025 draft by D1Baseball

#17 JOSH CASTELLANI, INF

• No. 32 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball

#16 LUKE GAFFNEY, INF/C

• Second-team All-American by NCBWA

• No. 30 transfer in the nation by Baseball America

• No. 9 first baseman in the nation by D1Baseball

• No. 66 junior in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 99 college prospect for the 2025 draft by D1Baseball

• No. 21 ACC prospect for the 2025 draft by D1Baseball

#42 MICHAEL GILLEN, RHP

• No. 68 transfer in the nation by D1Baseball

• No. 110 starting pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball

• No. 208 college prospect for the 2025 draft by D1Baseball

• No. 39 ACC prospect for the 2025 draft by D1Baseball

#9 JACOB JARRELL, C

• No. 30 catcher in the nation by D1Baseball

• No. 67 ACC prospect for the 2025 draft by D1Baseball

#19 AIDAN KNAAK, RHP

• Second-team All-American by Perfect Game

• First-team All-American by D1Baseball

• First-team All-American by NCBWA

• First-team All-American by The Athletic

• Second-team All-American by Perfect Game

• First-team All-ACC by Perfect Game

• No. 4 starting pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball

• No. 22 sophomore in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 14 ACC prospect for the 2026 draft by D1Baseball

#33 JUSTIN LeGUERNIC, LHP

• No. 68 sophomore in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 40 ACC prospect for the 2026 draft by D1Baseball

#36 DANE MOEHLER, RHP

• No. 15 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball

#8 JOSH PAINO, INF

• No. 32 shortstop in the nation by D1Baseball

#99 COLLIN PRIEST, INF

• No. 30 first baseman in the nation by D1Baseball

• No. 74 sophomore in the nation by Perfect Game

#23 JARREN PURIFY, INF

• No. 50 sophomore in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 43 ACC prospect for the 2026 draft by D1Baseball

#00 DREW TITSWORTH, RHP

• NCBWA Stopper-of-the-Year Watch List

• No. 12 relief pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball

• No. 37 ACC prospect for the 2026 draft by D1Baseball

#18 TP WENTWORTH, OF/LHP

• No. 37 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball


