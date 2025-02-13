Clemson's pitching rotation for the College Showdown announced

The No. 8 Tigers open their 128th season with three games in the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas this weekend. SHOWDOWN SETUP • Who (Friday) - Oklahoma State (0-0) vs. Clemson (0-0) • Who (Saturday) - Clemson (0-0) vs. Arizona (0-0) • Who (Sunday) - Ole Miss (0-0) vs. Clemson (0-0) • Best Ranking - OSU - No. 13 Baseball America; ARZ - No. 12 Perfect Game; MIS - NR; CU - No. 8 Baseball America, Perfect Game • When - Friday (Noon EST), Saturday (Noon EST), Sunday (3:30 p.m. EST) • Where - Arlington, Texas (Globe Life Field) • Watch - FloCollege ($) • Video Announcers - Pat Combs (Saturday), Brant Freeman (Friday, Sunday), Ty Harrington (Friday, Sunday), Ben Wilson (Saturday) • Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media - ClemsonBaseball SERIES HISTORY (OKLAHOMA STATE) • Overall Record - 4-4 (1991-16) • Record at Neutral - Clemson leads 2-1 (1991-96) SERIES HISTORY (ARIZONA) • Overall Record - Arizona leads 3-2 (1958-90) • Record at Neutral - Arizona leads 3-2 (1958-90) SERIES HISTORY (OLE MISS) • Overall Record - Ole Miss leads 9-7 (1923-19) • Record at Neutral - Clemson leads 1-0 (1977) STARTING PITCHERS • Friday - RHP Gabe Davis (OSU) vs. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU) • Saturday - LHP Ethan Darden (CU) vs. RHP Owen Kramkowski (ARZ) • Sunday - RHP Mason Nichols (MIS) vs. LHP Justin LeGuernic (CU) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson had a 44-16 overall record and 20-10 ACC mark in 2024, as it advanced to the Clemson Super Regional. • The Tigers are led by third-year Head Coach Erik Bakich. • After this weekend, Clemson plays 22 of its next 25 games at home. OKLAHOMA STATE OVERVIEW • Oklahoma State is led by 13th-year Head Coach Josh Holliday. • The Cowboys, who hosted the Stillwater Regional, had a 42-19 overall record in 2024. • They hit .282 with a .402 on-base percentage, 48 steals, a 4.08 ERA and .972 fielding percentage in 2024. ARIZONA OVERVIEW • Arizona is led by fourth-year Head Coach Chip Hale. • The Wildcats, who hosted the Tucson Regional, had a 36-23 overall record in 2024. • They hit .278 with a .362 on-base percentage, 46 steals, a 4.46 ERA and .972 fielding percentage in 2024. OLE MISS OVERVIEW • Ole Miss is led by 25th-year Head Coach Mike Bianco. • The Rebels had a 27-29 overall record in 2024. • They hit .255 with a .371 on-base percentage, 50 steals, a 5.88 ERA and .966 fielding percentage in 2024. QUICK HITS • Clemson was picked to finish fourth in the ACC in a vote by the 16 ACC head coaches in the preseason. • Friday's contest marks Clemson's first game outside of the Eastern time zone since the 2019 Oxford Regional. • Friday's contest marks Clemson's first regular-season game outside of the Eastern time zone since playing at Auburn from March 4-6, 2005. TIGERS IN MAJOR LEAGUE STADIUMS • In the first 127 seasons and 4,760 games of program history, Clemson did not play a game in an MLB stadium or dome. • That changes on Friday when Clemson plays No. 13 Oklahoma State at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. • However, the Tiger football program has played many games in MLB stadiums. • Clemson played George Washington at Griffith Stadium, home of the Senators, in 1939 and 1941. • Clemson played Boston College at Fenway Park, home of the Red Sox, in 1941 and 1942. • Clemson played Boston College at Braves Field, home of the Braves, in 1947, 1948, 1950 and 1952. • Clemson played Duquesne at Forbes Field, home of the Pirates, in 1947. • Clemson played Baylor in the Peach Bowl at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, home of the Braves, in 1979. • Clemson played Miami (Fla.) and West Virginia at the home of the Marlins during the 2009 and 2011 seasons, respectively CAPTAINS • Andrew Ciufo, Jacob Jarrell, Aidan Knaak and Jarren Purify were voted team co-captains. • Jarrell was voted a team co-captain for the second time in his career, as he was a team co-captain in 2024. • Seven Tigers were voted to the leadership council (assistant captains). • Those seven Tigers are Joe Allen, Tristan Bissetta, Cam Cannarella, Dominic Listi, Lucas Mahlstedt, Tryston McCladdie and Josh Paino. PRESEASON HONORS • A total of 14 Tigers earned preseason recognition. See the list below. #96 TALAN BELL, LHP/OF • No. 15 freshman in the nation by Baseball America • No. 38 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball #10 CAM CANNARELLA, OF • Golden Spikes Award Watch List • First-team All-American by Baseball America • First-team All-American by D1Baseball • First-team All-American by NCBWA • First-team All-American by The Athletic • Second-team All-American by Perfect Game • ACC player-of-the-year by Baseball America • First-team All-ACC by Perfect Game • No. 4 college prospect for the 2025 draft by D1Baseball • No. 1 pure hitter in the nation by Baseball America • No. 1 defensive outfielder in the nation by Baseball America • No. 2 position player in the nation by Baseball America • No. 2 fastest runner in the nation by Baseball America • No. 2 outfielder in the nation by D1Baseball • No. 5 junior in the nation by Perfect Game • No. 2 ACC prospect for the 2025 draft by D1Baseball #17 JOSH CASTELLANI, INF • No. 32 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball #16 LUKE GAFFNEY, INF/C • Second-team All-American by NCBWA • No. 30 transfer in the nation by Baseball America • No. 9 first baseman in the nation by D1Baseball • No. 66 junior in the nation by Perfect Game • No. 99 college prospect for the 2025 draft by D1Baseball • No. 21 ACC prospect for the 2025 draft by D1Baseball #42 MICHAEL GILLEN, RHP • No. 68 transfer in the nation by D1Baseball • No. 110 starting pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball • No. 208 college prospect for the 2025 draft by D1Baseball • No. 39 ACC prospect for the 2025 draft by D1Baseball #9 JACOB JARRELL, C • No. 30 catcher in the nation by D1Baseball • No. 67 ACC prospect for the 2025 draft by D1Baseball #19 AIDAN KNAAK, RHP • Second-team All-American by Perfect Game • First-team All-American by D1Baseball • First-team All-American by NCBWA • First-team All-American by The Athletic • Second-team All-American by Perfect Game • First-team All-ACC by Perfect Game • No. 4 starting pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball • No. 22 sophomore in the nation by Perfect Game • No. 14 ACC prospect for the 2026 draft by D1Baseball #33 JUSTIN LeGUERNIC, LHP • No. 68 sophomore in the nation by Perfect Game • No. 40 ACC prospect for the 2026 draft by D1Baseball #36 DANE MOEHLER, RHP • No. 15 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball #8 JOSH PAINO, INF • No. 32 shortstop in the nation by D1Baseball #99 COLLIN PRIEST, INF • No. 30 first baseman in the nation by D1Baseball • No. 74 sophomore in the nation by Perfect Game #23 JARREN PURIFY, INF • No. 50 sophomore in the nation by Perfect Game • No. 43 ACC prospect for the 2026 draft by D1Baseball #00 DREW TITSWORTH, RHP • NCBWA Stopper-of-the-Year Watch List • No. 12 relief pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball • No. 37 ACC prospect for the 2026 draft by D1Baseball #18 TP WENTWORTH, OF/LHP • No. 37 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball