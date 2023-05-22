Clemson's Cam Cannarella earns ACC freshman of year, four Tigers make All-ACC

CLEMSON, S.C. – Cam Cannarella was named ACC Freshman-of-the-Year, announced Monday by the ACC. Cannarella is Clemson’s fourth ACC Freshman-of-the-Year, joining Matthew LeCroy (1995), Patrick Boyd (1998) and Seth Beer (2016). Cannarella (OF), who was also an All-ACC Freshman pick, joined Billy Amick (DH/UT) as First-Team All-ACC selections. Caden Grice earned Second-Team All-ACC honors as a starting pitcher and Cooper Ingle was named Third-Team All-ACC at catcher. Cannarella (Hartsville, S.C.) is hitting .393 with five homers, a triple, 13 doubles, 39 RBIs, 64 runs, a .461 on-base percentage and 23 steals in 53 games as the everyday starter in center field. He is among the ACC leaders in batting average and runs, and he leads the ACC in steals. Amick (Batesburg, S.C.) burst onto the scene in March to lead the team in batting average (.426). He has 11 homers, a triple, 15 doubles, 51 RBIs, 34 runs, a .780 slugging percentage, .469 on-base percentage and two steals in 39 games (35 starts). Grice (Greer, S.C.) has been a two-way threat for the Tigers in 2023. He is 7-1 with a 3.18 ERA, .199 opponents’ batting average and 82 strikeouts against 31 walks in 62.1 innings pitched over 12 starts. At the plate, he is hitting .296 with 14 homers, a triple, 12 doubles, 54 RBIs, 50 runs, a .408 on-base percentage and three steals in 52 games (51 starts). It marked Grice’s second Second-Team All-ACC selection in his career, as he earned that honor as a first baseman as a freshman in 2021. He became the first Tiger since Jarrod Schmidt (2001,02) to earn All-ACC honors as both a hitter and pitcher during a career. Ingle (Asheville, N.C.) is hitting .330 with six homers, 15 doubles, 32 RBIs, 51 runs, a .425 on-base percentage and a steal in 55 games. 2023 ACC Baseball Awards & All-Conference Teams Player of the Year – Kyle Teel, Virginia, Jr., C Pitcher of the Year – Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest, Jr., RHP Freshman of the Year – Cam Cannarella, Clemson, Fr., OF Defensive Player of the Year – Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina, So., OF Coach of the Year – Tom Walter, Wake Forest All-ACC First Team Billy Amick, Clemson, So., DH/UT Cam Cannarella, Clemson, Fr., OF Alex Mooney, Duke, So., SS Stephen Reid, Georgia Tech, Jr., OF Yohandy Morales, Miami, Jr., 3B Andrew Walters, Miami, So., RP Jake Gelof, Virginia, Jr., 3B Ethan O’Donnell, Virginia, Jr., OF Griff O’Ferrall, Virginia, So., SS Kyle Teel, Virginia, Jr., C Jack Hurley, Virginia Tech, Jr., OF Josh Hartle, Wake Forest, So., SP Justin Johnson, Wake Forest, Jr., 2B Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest, So., 1B Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest, Jr., SP Sean Sullivan, Wake Forest, So., SP All-ACC Second Team Chris Flynn, Boston College, Gr., SP Caden Grice, Clemson, Jr., SP James Tallon, Duke, Fr., RP Jack DeLeo, Georgia Tech, Jr., OF Angelo Dispigna, Georgia Tech, Sr., OF Jackson Finley, Georgia Tech, So., DH/UT Carson Liggett, Louisville, So., SP CJ Kayfus, Miami, Jr., 1B Dominic Pitelli, Miami, Jr., SS Gage Ziehl, Miami, So., SP Mac Horvath, North Carolina Jr., OF Jackson Van De Brake, North Carolina, Jr., 2B Jacob Cozart, NC State, So., C Aidan Tyrell, Notre Dame, Gr., SP Tommy Hawke, Wake Forest, So., OF Brock Wilken, Wake Forest, Jr., 3B All-ACC Third Team Travis Honeyman, Boston College, Jr., OF Joe Vetrano, Boston College, Jr., 1B Cooper Ingle, Clemson, Jr., C Jackson Baumeister, Florida State, So., SP Kristian Campbell, Georgia Tech, Fr., 2B Christian Knapczyk, Louisville, Jr., SS Blake Cyr, Miami, Fr., 2B Zach Levenson, Miami, Jr., OF Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina, So., OF LuJames Groover III, NC State, Jr., 3B Kyle Hess, Pitt, Gr., OF Ethan Anderson, Virginia, So., 1B Connelly Early, Virginia, Jr., SP Brian Edgington, Virginia, Gr., SP Carson DeMartini, Virginia Tech, So., DH/UT Seth Keener, Wake Forest, Jr., RP Camden Minacci, Wake Forest, Jr., RP *17 players on the third team due to a tie in the voting All-ACC Freshman Team Cam Cannarella, Clemson, OF Andrew Fischer, Duke, INF James Tallon, Duke, RP Cam Smith, Florida State, 3B Kristian Campbell, Georgia Tech, 2B Blake Cyr, Miami, 2B Casey Cook, North Carolina, OF Dominic Fritton, NC State, SP Cannon Peebles, NC State, C Eli Serrano III, NC State, 1B Brody Donay, Virginia Tech, C Garrett Michel, Virginia Tech, 1B

