Clemson’s Blake Wright named to midseason national player of the year watch list

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Senior infielder Blake Wright (Belleair, Fla.) was one of 45 players named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, announced Thursday by USA Baseball. The award goes to the nation’s top player and the winner is announced on June 22. Wright has been Clemson’s top run-producer in 2024. The co-captain, who has led Clemson to a 25-3 record, is hitting .331 with 13 homers, a triple, three doubles, 42 RBIs, 37 runs and a .694 slugging percentage in 28 games (14 starts at second base and 14 starts at third base). He also has a .953 fielding percentage, committing only four errors in 85 chances. In March, he had a streak of at least one run, hit and RBI in 10 straight games. He hit a Clemson-record-tying three homers with six RBIs against Presbyterian at Greenville, S.C. on March 20. On March 23, he hit a grand slam in the ninth inning to tie the score in the second game of a doubleheader against No. 7 Florida State on March 23. He then hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning against the Seminoles on March 24. He was named national and ACC Player-of-the-Week on March 25, as he was 13-for-22 (.591) with six homers, 21 RBIs, 10 runs and two walks in five games. In his career, he is hitting .292 with 24 doubles, a triple, 33 homers, 132 RBIs, 106 runs and nine steals in 144 games (137 starts).