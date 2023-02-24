CLEMSON BASEBALL

Clemson and UCF will pick back up in the ninth Saturday.
Clemson-UCF opener suspended
CLEMSON, S.C. - With the score tied 2-2 in the ninth inning, the second weather delay of the game ended play for the rest of Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The game, the first of three contests in the series, will resume at its stopping point on Saturday at 1 p.m. Game 2 of the series will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

Saturday's game ticket will be honored for the conclusion of Game 1 of the series. Fans with a valid ticket from Friday's game can present it to receive a complimentary standing room only ticket for both games on Saturday. Tickets for Saturday's game are still available at ClemsonTigers.com.

The Knights have runners at first and second with no outs in the ninth inning.

