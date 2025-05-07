Clemson star outfielder's MLB draft projections split on early selection

Clemson star outfielder Cam Cannarella's MLB draft projections split on early selection

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

The talent Clemson center fielder Cam Cannarella has is not in question. How fine-tuned all those tools put on display earlier in his career are may determine his MLB draft stock come July, however. A shoulder injury sustained last year has played a factor in a perceived sliding stock, moving from the No. 5 overall prospect on ESPN to No. 38 currently. That said, USA TODAY projected him as a first-round pick this week at No. 23 to the Kansas City Royals. "His game fits snugly into Kauffman Stadium, with gap-to-gap power, superior defensive ability and excellent speed," said USA TODAY's Gabe Lacques. The injury issues and precaution had Cannarella go from 24 stolen bases as a freshman to zero as a sophomore, notching four in the 2025 campaign thus far. After totaling 18 homers over his first two seasons, he has two to date as a junior, but he is well over his other extra-base hit averages with 15 doubles and two triples already. His on-base percentage is up year-to-year (.417 to .442), but the slugging percentage is down over 100 points (.561 to .438). Per FanGraphs, he is walking in 6.6% more of his plate appearances this season (18.6%) and his weighted on-base average is down for a second-straight season (.455 to .424 to .419). Post shoulder surgery, he hasn't showcased his arm in the field, but there likely isn't a better player in the college game at tracking flyballs and making the clutch catch: Cam Cannarella is REALLY good at playing baseball.



📺 ACCN || @ClemsonBaseball

pic.twitter.com/y9woASQ3Yk — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) April 19, 2025 Cam doing Cam things in CF. 👀@CamCannarella #SCTop10



B7 || CU 1, FSU 3



🖥 https://t.co/CtmF7UxY40 pic.twitter.com/BTYEzP6r3X — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 3, 2025 MLB.com joins with ESPN, currently tabbing Cannarella as the No. 38 prospect and didn't include him in a first-round projection this week. One Clemson high school commit made MLB.com's top 150 prospects with shortstop Dax Kilby (75). ESPN has Kilby up to No. 52 overall. "One of the more polished high school bats available, Kilby has a track record of producing against quality competition on the showcase circuit. There are questions about his long-term defensive home, but his hitting ability could land him as high as the second round if he's signable away from a Clemson commitment," said MLB.com's assessment. "Kilby has a quick and relatively compact left-handed stroke and a mature approach. He doesn't stray from the strike zone too often and makes consistent contact while looking to drive the ball from gap to gap. He has plenty of room to add strength to his projectable 6-foot-2 frame and should grow into at least average power. "Though Kilby has plus straight-line speed, he plays as more of an average runner. Bothered by shoulder issues early in his high school career, he has a funky arm action and can't make all the throws necessary from shortstop. He'll get a look at second base and also could wind up in left field, though he still may provide enough offense to profile at the less challenging position." The first 105 MLB draft picks come on Day 1 of the draft on July 13 in Atlanta. Rounds 4-20 come off the board on July 14.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!