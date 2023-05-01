Clemson standout Caden Grice earns national, conference player of week honors

CLEMSON, S.C. - Junior lefthander Caden Grice (Greer, S.C.) was named ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week, announced Monday by the league office. He joined North Carolina’s Mac Horvath, who was named ACC Player-of-the-Week, in receiving conference accolades. ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season. It was the fourth time Grice received ACC weekly honors in his career and his first as a pitcher, as he received player accolades twice as a freshman in 2021 and once in March 2023. He is the sixth Tiger in history to earn ACC weekly honors four times in a career and first since Seth Beer (2016-18). Grice was also named one of 15 national players-of-the-week by Collegiate Baseball on Monday, marking the fifth week he was named a national player-of-the-week during his career. Grice led Clemson to a 3-1 week, including a series win at No. 11 Boston College, with outstanding performances at the plate and on the mound. He went 7-for-16 (.438) with two homers, three doubles, 10 RBIs, four runs, a 1.000 slugging percentage and .526 on-base percentage in four games. In Clemson’s win over Kennesaw State on Tuesday, he went 3-for-4 with a homer, double, five RBIs, two runs and two walks. Then in Clemson’s series-opening win at Boston College in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday, he went 3-for-5 with a homer, two doubles, three RBIs and two runs. In the series finale at Boston College on Saturday, he hit a key two-run single in the second inning. In the same game, he pitched 8.0 innings, allowing only two hits, one earned run and two walks with nine strikeouts to earn the win in Clemson’s 6-3 victory. He set career highs for innings pitched and strikeouts, as it was the longest outing by a Tiger since 2021. On the season, he is hitting .312 with 11 homers, a triple, 12 doubles, 44 RBIs, 37 runs, a .617 slugging percentage, .414 on-base percentage and three steals in 41 games (40 starts) at the plate. He is also 4-1 with a 3.50 ERA, .183 opponents’ batting average and 57 strikeouts against 23 walks in 43.2 innings pitched over nine starts on the mound.