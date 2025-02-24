sports_baseball
Cam Cannarella and the Clemson lineup look to get things in gear ahead of the rivalry series this weekend.
Clemson set to host Winthrop for midweek game

CLEMSON, S.C. - The No. 7 Tigers continue their homestand by hosting Winthrop on Tuesday afternoon.

GAME SETUP

• Who - Winthrop (4-3) vs. Clemson (6-1)

• Best Ranking - WIN - NR; CU - No. 7 Baseball America, Perfect Game

• When - Tuesday (4 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 27-7 (1981-24)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 22-6 (1981-24)

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Lance Wade (WIN - 0-0, 4.15) vs. LHP Brendon Bennett (CU - first appearance)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 4-0 home record, won all four of its games in the Clemson Baseball Invitational.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.6 runs per game and hitting .291 with a .386 slugging percentage, .414 on-base percentage and eight steals.

• The pitching staff has a 5.46 ERA, .224 opponents’ batting average and 2.64 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .984.

WINTHROP OVERVIEW

• Winthrop, which has yet to play a road game and is averaging 8.4 runs per game, is led by first-year Head Coach Mike McGuire.

• The Eagles won one of three games against Villanova last weekend. They are hitting .312 and have a 4.71 ERA and .977 fielding percentage.

• Jaylen Hernandez is hitting .414 with two homers and 10 RBIs and Ethan Wilson is batting .345 with three homers and 13 RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson's highest-scoring inning has been the third inning (13 runs).

• Clemson is hitting .338 with runners in scoring position.

• Clemson's bullpen has a 4-0 record, four saves, a 4.78 ERA, .210 opponents' batting average and 39 strikeouts in 32.0 innings pitched.

LISTI'S LISTS

• Senior and transfer outfielder Dominic Listi has become the starter in left field and leadoff batter while bringing energy to the team.

• He is hitting .435 with two doubles, 11 RBIs, seven runs, six walks, four hit-by-pitches and a .588 on-base percentage in seven games.

• He is the only Tiger to start all seven games.

• He has hit safely and has at least one RBI in all seven games as a Tiger.

• He is hitting .636 with runners on base and .750 with runners in scoring position.


