CLEMSON BASEBALL

Will Taylor and the Tigers will see how they stack up with one of the nation's top-ranked teams starting Thursday at home with No. 2 Wake Forest (Clemson athletics photo).
Will Taylor and the Tigers will see how they stack up with one of the nation's top-ranked teams starting Thursday at home with No. 2 Wake Forest (Clemson athletics photo).

Clemson set to host No. 2 Wake Forest
by - 2023 Mar 29, Wed 14:12

Clemson returns home to host No. 2 Wake Forest in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium from Thursday to Saturday.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Wake Forest (23-3, 7-2 ACC) vs. Clemson (16-10, 2-4 ACC)

• Best Ranking – WFU – No. 2 D1Baseball, USA Today; CU – NR

• When – Thursday (7 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network (Thursday), ACC Network Extra (Friday, Saturday)

• Video Announcers – Chris Cotter (Thursday), William Qualkinbush (Friday, Saturday), Gaby Sanchez (Thursday), Ron Smith (Friday, Saturday)

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 142-60-1 (1901-2022)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 72-23-1 (1901-2021)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Thursday – RHP Rhett Lowder (WFU - 5-0, 1.42 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU - 0-1, 4.99)

• Friday – LHP Sean Sullivan (WFU - 4-1, 1.76) vs. TBA (CU)

• Saturday – LHP Josh Hartle (WFU - 5-1, 1.80) vs. LHP Caden Grice (CU - 1-0, 3.21)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 13-5 home record, defeated College of Charleston 10-3 at Columbia, S.C. on Tuesday.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.1 runs per game and hitting .291 with a .444 slugging percentage, .392 on-base percentage and 54 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.79 ERA, .269 opponents’ batting average and 2.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .973.

WAKE FOREST OVERVIEW

• Wake Forest, who has a 5-2 road record and is averaging 10.1 runs per game, is led by 14th-year Head Coach Tom Walter.

• The Demon Deacons downed High Point 12-3 on the road on Tuesday. They are hitting .310 and have a 2.12 ERA and .979 fielding percentage.

• Tommy Hawke is hitting .436, Brock Wilken is batting .333 with 14 homers and 42 RBIs and Cam Minacci has a team-high six saves.

QUICK HITS

• Five Tigers have active double-digit-game on-base streaks, Cannarella (23), Ingle (20), Taylor (17), Blackwell (13), Bertram (10).

• Clemson’s bullpen has a 4.61 ERA, .284 opponents’ batting average and 132 strikeouts against 58 walks in 130.2 innings pitched in 2023.

• A total of 13 Tigers have pitched at least 10.0 innings in 2023.

CLAYTON A NEW PITCHER FROM SIDE

• Junior righty Nick Clayton changed his arm slot to the side prior to the season, and it has paid dividends.

• He is 2-0 with a 2.20 ERA, .241 opponents’ batting average and 15 strikeouts against three walks in 16.1 innings pitched over 11 outings.

• He has only allowed two extra-base hits thanks in large part to 23 groundball outs compared to nine flyball outs.

• He is holding opponents to .179 with runners on base.

• He has only allowed one of eight inherited baserunners to score.

• He pitched 3.0 perfect innings in relief with four strikeouts to earn the win in Clemson’s 8-5 walkoff victory over Winthrop on March 21.

• In his career, he is 9-3 with a save, 4.10 ERA, .255 opponents’ batting average and 86 strikeouts in 94.1 innings pitched over 47 outings.

Comment on this story
Print   
Tee Higgins switches back to his former Clemson jersey number
Tee Higgins switches back to his former Clemson jersey number
247Sports ranks Clemson in top-5 programs entering 2023 season
247Sports ranks Clemson in top-5 programs entering 2023 season
Clemson set to host No. 2 Wake Forest
Clemson set to host No. 2 Wake Forest
5-star WR has Clemson in his top schools
5-star WR has Clemson in his top schools
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest