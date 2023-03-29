|
Clemson set to host No. 2 Wake Forest
|2023 Mar 29, Wed 14:12-
Clemson returns home to host No. 2 Wake Forest in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium from Thursday to Saturday.
SERIES SETUP • Who – Wake Forest (23-3, 7-2 ACC) vs. Clemson (16-10, 2-4 ACC) • Best Ranking – WFU – No. 2 D1Baseball, USA Today; CU – NR • When – Thursday (7 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network (Thursday), ACC Network Extra (Friday, Saturday) • Video Announcers – Chris Cotter (Thursday), William Qualkinbush (Friday, Saturday), Gaby Sanchez (Thursday), Ron Smith (Friday, Saturday) • Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball • Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 142-60-1 (1901-2022) • Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 72-23-1 (1901-2021) STARTING PITCHERS • Thursday – RHP Rhett Lowder (WFU - 5-0, 1.42 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU - 0-1, 4.99) • Friday – LHP Sean Sullivan (WFU - 4-1, 1.76) vs. TBA (CU) • Saturday – LHP Josh Hartle (WFU - 5-1, 1.80) vs. LHP Caden Grice (CU - 1-0, 3.21) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, who has a 13-5 home record, defeated College of Charleston 10-3 at Columbia, S.C. on Tuesday. • The Tigers are averaging 7.1 runs per game and hitting .291 with a .444 slugging percentage, .392 on-base percentage and 54 steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.79 ERA, .269 opponents’ batting average and 2.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .973. WAKE FOREST OVERVIEW • Wake Forest, who has a 5-2 road record and is averaging 10.1 runs per game, is led by 14th-year Head Coach Tom Walter. • The Demon Deacons downed High Point 12-3 on the road on Tuesday. They are hitting .310 and have a 2.12 ERA and .979 fielding percentage. • Tommy Hawke is hitting .436, Brock Wilken is batting .333 with 14 homers and 42 RBIs and Cam Minacci has a team-high six saves. QUICK HITS • Five Tigers have active double-digit-game on-base streaks, Cannarella (23), Ingle (20), Taylor (17), Blackwell (13), Bertram (10). • Clemson’s bullpen has a 4.61 ERA, .284 opponents’ batting average and 132 strikeouts against 58 walks in 130.2 innings pitched in 2023. • A total of 13 Tigers have pitched at least 10.0 innings in 2023. CLAYTON A NEW PITCHER FROM SIDE • Junior righty Nick Clayton changed his arm slot to the side prior to the season, and it has paid dividends. • He is 2-0 with a 2.20 ERA, .241 opponents’ batting average and 15 strikeouts against three walks in 16.1 innings pitched over 11 outings. • He has only allowed two extra-base hits thanks in large part to 23 groundball outs compared to nine flyball outs. • He is holding opponents to .179 with runners on base. • He has only allowed one of eight inherited baserunners to score. • He pitched 3.0 perfect innings in relief with four strikeouts to earn the win in Clemson’s 8-5 walkoff victory over Winthrop on March 21. • In his career, he is 9-3 with a save, 4.10 ERA, .255 opponents’ batting average and 86 strikeouts in 94.1 innings pitched over 47 outings.
SERIES SETUP
• Who – Wake Forest (23-3, 7-2 ACC) vs. Clemson (16-10, 2-4 ACC)
• Best Ranking – WFU – No. 2 D1Baseball, USA Today; CU – NR
• When – Thursday (7 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.)
• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
• Watch – ACC Network (Thursday), ACC Network Extra (Friday, Saturday)
• Video Announcers – Chris Cotter (Thursday), William Qualkinbush (Friday, Saturday), Gaby Sanchez (Thursday), Ron Smith (Friday, Saturday)
• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))
• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball
• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON
SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record – Clemson leads 142-60-1 (1901-2022)
• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 72-23-1 (1901-2021)
STARTING PITCHERS
• Thursday – RHP Rhett Lowder (WFU - 5-0, 1.42 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU - 0-1, 4.99)
• Friday – LHP Sean Sullivan (WFU - 4-1, 1.76) vs. TBA (CU)
• Saturday – LHP Josh Hartle (WFU - 5-1, 1.80) vs. LHP Caden Grice (CU - 1-0, 3.21)
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has a 13-5 home record, defeated College of Charleston 10-3 at Columbia, S.C. on Tuesday.
• The Tigers are averaging 7.1 runs per game and hitting .291 with a .444 slugging percentage, .392 on-base percentage and 54 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 4.79 ERA, .269 opponents’ batting average and 2.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .973.
WAKE FOREST OVERVIEW
• Wake Forest, who has a 5-2 road record and is averaging 10.1 runs per game, is led by 14th-year Head Coach Tom Walter.
• The Demon Deacons downed High Point 12-3 on the road on Tuesday. They are hitting .310 and have a 2.12 ERA and .979 fielding percentage.
• Tommy Hawke is hitting .436, Brock Wilken is batting .333 with 14 homers and 42 RBIs and Cam Minacci has a team-high six saves.
QUICK HITS
• Five Tigers have active double-digit-game on-base streaks, Cannarella (23), Ingle (20), Taylor (17), Blackwell (13), Bertram (10).
• Clemson’s bullpen has a 4.61 ERA, .284 opponents’ batting average and 132 strikeouts against 58 walks in 130.2 innings pitched in 2023.
• A total of 13 Tigers have pitched at least 10.0 innings in 2023.
CLAYTON A NEW PITCHER FROM SIDE
• Junior righty Nick Clayton changed his arm slot to the side prior to the season, and it has paid dividends.
• He is 2-0 with a 2.20 ERA, .241 opponents’ batting average and 15 strikeouts against three walks in 16.1 innings pitched over 11 outings.
• He has only allowed two extra-base hits thanks in large part to 23 groundball outs compared to nine flyball outs.
• He is holding opponents to .179 with runners on base.
• He has only allowed one of eight inherited baserunners to score.
• He pitched 3.0 perfect innings in relief with four strikeouts to earn the win in Clemson’s 8-5 walkoff victory over Winthrop on March 21.
• In his career, he is 9-3 with a save, 4.10 ERA, .255 opponents’ batting average and 86 strikeouts in 94.1 innings pitched over 47 outings.