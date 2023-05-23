CLEMSON BASEBALL

Clemson begins pool play against Virginia Tech and also plays Boston College in hopes of advancing to the weekend's ACC Baseball Championship semifinal and final.
Clemson set for ACC tournament pool play
by - 2023 May 23, Tue 12:32

The Tigers travel to the 49th ACC baseball tournament as the No. 3 seed at Durham (N.C.) Bulls Athletic Park.

TOURNAMENT SETUP

• Who (Wednesday) – Clemson (39-17) vs. Virginia Tech (30-21)

• Who (Friday) – Boston College (34-17) vs. Clemson (39-17)

• Best Ranking – CU – No. 5 Perfect Game; VAT – NR; BOC – No. 19 Perfect Game

• When – Wednesday (7 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m.)

• Where – Durham, N.C. (Durham Bulls Athletic Park)

• Watch – ACC Network

• Video Announcers – Wes Durham (Wednesday), Gaby Sanchez (Wednesday), Chris Cotter (Friday), Devon Travis (Friday)

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY (VIRGINIA TECH)

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 52-26-2 (1902-2023)

• Record at Neutral – Clemson leads 5-3 (1902-2022)

• Record in ACC Tournament – Virginia Tech leads 2-0 (2010-22)

SERIES HISTORY (BOSTON COLLEGE)

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 44-11 (2006-23)

• Record at Neutral – Boston College leads 1-0 (2019)

• Record in ACC Tournament – Boston College leads 1-0 (2019)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Wednesday – TBA (CU) vs. TBA (VAT)

• Friday – TBA (BOC) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 1-2 neutral record, swept North Carolina in three games at home last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.3 runs per game and hitting .308 with a .465 slugging percentage, .401 on-base percentage and 84 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.39 ERA, .253 opponents’ batting average and 2.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.

VIRGINIA TECH OVERVIEW

• Virginia Tech, who has yet to play a neutral game and is averaging 8.9 runs per game, is led by sixth-year Head Coach John Szefc.

• The Hokies won one of three games at No. 1 Wake Forest last weekend. They are hitting .298 and have a 5.59 ERA and .981 fielding percentage.

• Christian Martin is hitting .339 and Chris Cannizzaro has 10 homers, one of six Hokies with double-digit home runs.

BOSTON COLLEGE OVERVIEW

• Boston College, who has a 4-0 neutral record and is averaging 6.5 runs per game, is led by 13th-year Head Coach Mike Gambino.

• The Eagles won two of three games over Notre Dame last weekend. They are hitting .273 and have a 5.40 ERA and .982 fielding percentage.

• Barry Walsh is hitting .314, Joe Vetrano is batting .306 with 18 homers and 51 RBIs and Andrew Roman has a team-high eight saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson has won 12 games in a row, 17 of its last 18 games and 22 of its last 25 games.

• Clemson has 21 come-from-behind wins.

• The Tiger bullpen is 25-9 with a 4.06 ERA, .262 opponents’ batting average and 268 strikeouts against 122 walks in 259.2 innings pitched.

TIGERS TO PLAY IN 49TH ACC TOURNEY

• Clemson (39-17), the No. 3 seed, opens its ACC Tourney by playing No. 10 seed Virginia Tech (30-21) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

• The Tigers are the designated visiting team and occupy the first-base dugout on Wednesday.

• The Tigers play No. 6 seed Boston College (34-17) on Friday at 11 a.m. on ACC Network.

• Boston College and Virginia Tech are playing a game on Tuesday to start the pool action.

• Clemson is the designated home team and occupies the third-base dugout on Friday.

• The games are played at Durham (N.C.) Bulls Athletic Park.

• It is the 13th time the ACC Baseball Tournament is held in Durham after last being held there in 2019.

• The 2023 tournament format has four three-team pools. The winner of each pool advances to a four-team, single-elimination tourney.

• The format, in its sixth tournament, features four three-team pools that guarantees the 12 teams play a minimum of two games.

• Pool A is comprised of No. 1 seed Wake Forest, No. 8 seed Notre Dame and No. 12 seed Pittsburgh.

• Pool B is comprised of No. 2 seed Virginia, No. 7 seed North Carolina and No. 11 seed Georgia Tech.

• Pool C is comprised of No. 3 seed Clemson, No. 6 seed Boston College and No. 10 seed Virginia Tech.

• Pool D is comprised of No. 4 seed Miami, No. 5 seed Duke and No. 9 seed NC State.

• The winners of pools A and D play Saturday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network and the winners of pools B and C play Saturday at 5 p.m. on ACC Network.

• The ACC Championship Game is Sunday at noon on ESPN2, and the winner of the game receives an automatic bid into the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

• All of Clemson’s ACC Tournament games are broadcast live on the radio by Clemson Athletic Network.

• Live stats are available at ClemsonTigers.com for all Tiger games.

CLEMSON’S ACC TOURNEY HISTORY

• This is the 49th ACC Tournament, and Clemson has been to the finals in 22 of the previous 48 tournaments, seven more than any other school.

• Clemson has won an ACC-high 10 ACC Tournament titles in history, including 2016, when it beat Florida State 18-13 in the title game.

• Clemson’s 10 ACC Tournament titles came in 1976, 1978, 1980, 1981, 1989, 1991, 1993, 1994, 2006 and 2016.

• Clemson has a 114-75 record (.603) in ACC Tournament games. The Tigers are tied for the most All-ACC Tournament selections (65) in history.

• Clemson’s 114 ACC Tournament wins are 24 more than any other team (NC State (90)).

• Only Florida State (65.9) has a better winning percentage than Clemson (60.3) in ACC Tournament play (minimum 10 games).

• Clemson is one of only two teams to play in all 49 ACC Tournaments. The Tigers join Virginia as the only teams to play in every ACC Tourney.

• The ACC Tournament began in 1973 and has been held every year but two (1979, 2020) since then.

ACC STANDINGS

• Clemson finished in second place in the ACC Atlantic Division standings with a 20-10 league mark.

• Overall in the ACC standings, Clemson also finished in second place.

• Clemson’s 20 ACC regular-season wins were its most since 2018 (22), and its second-place finish was its best since 2018 (tied for first).

• Clemson was in last (14th) place in the overall ACC standings at 2-8 after a loss at Florida State on April 6, but was 18-2 thereafter.

• The Tigers won 16 of their last 17 ACC games after Notre Dame beat the Tigers in the opener on April 14.

ACC SERIES WINS IN A ROW

• Clemson won its last seven ACC series and won 18 of its last 20 ACC regular-season games after Florida State defeated Clemson on April 6.

• Clemson won the series over Florida State, Notre Dame, NC State, No. 11 Boston College, No. 22 Louisville, Virginia Tech and North Carolina.

• It was the first time Clemson won seven ACC series in a row during one season since 1994, when it won all eight ACC series.

• Clemson went from playing 24 ACC regular-season games (eight series) in 2004 to 30 ACC regular-season games (10 series) starting in 2005.

TIGERS COMPLETE THEIR SCHEDULE

• The Tigers have developed a competitive streak of playing the maximum number of games the NCAA and ACC allows in a regular season.

• Starting in 2002 and every year since (excluding the shortened 2020 season), Clemson has played the maximum number of regular-season games.

• From 2002 to 2019 (18 consecutive seasons), Clemson played 56 regular-season games every year.

• In 2021, the ACC only allowed for 50 regular-season games, a number Clemson reached, then it played all 56 regular-season games in 2022.

• The Tigers played all 56 regular-season games in 2023, marking the 21st full season in a row they played all allowable regular-season games.

FOUR TIGERS NAMED TO ALL-ACC TEAM

Billy Amick (DH/UT) and Cam Cannarella (OF) earned First-Team All-ACC honors.

Caden Grice (SP) was a Second-Team All-ACC selection and Cooper Ingle (C) was a Third-Team All-ACC pick.

• Cam Cannarella also earned All-ACC Freshman honors.

• It was Grice’s second career All-ACC selection, as he earned that accolade as a freshman first baseman in 2021.

• Grice became the first Tiger since Jarrod Schmidt (2001,02) to earn All-ACC honors as both a hitter and pitcher during a career.

• It was the first time Amick, Cannarella and Ingle were honored with an All-ACC accolade.

CANNARELLA ACC’S TOP FRESHMAN

• Cam Cannarella was named ACC Freshman-of-the-Year in a vote by the league head coaches.

• He became the fourth Tiger to earn ACC Freshman-of-the-Year honors, joining Matthew LeCroy (1995), Patrick Boyd (1998) and Seth Beer (2016).

SMITH CLOSING FROM LEFT SIDE

• Freshman lefthander Tristan Smith has seen time as a starter, but has become a valuable pitcher out of the bullpen in recent weeks.

• He is tied for the team lead in saves (4).

• He is 0-1 with a 4.97 ERA, .231 opponents’ batting average and 42 strikeouts in 29.0 innings pitched over 21 appearances (six starts).

• He has not allowed a steal in three attempts.

• He is holding opponents to .103 with two outs.

• He has a 2.35 ERA, .228 opponents’ batting average and 24 strikeouts against seven walks in his 15 relief appearances.

