Clemson prospects expected to go early in MLB draft

TigerNet Staff by

The MLB draft starts Sunday evening in Seattle with Rounds 1 and 2 (7 p.m./MLBN) and there will likely be some names called related to Clemson. ESPN's latest mock draft has Clemson commit and shortstop Sammy Stafura going No. 26 overall to the New York Yankees. "I'll stick with this projection, but I've finally started hearing some other names here. Thomas White is an intriguing fit for the Yankees' preferences, and I think they could afford him with this slot plus their full 5% overage and maybe some slight cuts at their later picks. It wouldn't be a one-man draft, but it may be getting too close to it for New York's liking," said ESPN's Kiley McDaniel. Another Clemson pledge and top outfielder prospect Dillon Head is projected at No. 33 to the Milwaukee Brewers. Two-way standout and John Olerud Award winner Caden Grice is predicted at No. 66 to Kansas City. MLB.com's latest mock also picks Stafura to the Yankees at No. 26 and Head at No. 34 to the Minnesota Twins in the first round. CBS Sports completes a trio of Yankees/Stafura projections and has Head in the Top 30 picks as well, at No. 27 to the Phillies. "The Phillies have targeted super-high-upside high schoolers in the last few drafts, both pitchers and hitters, and Head stands out as a premium athlete with surprising pop and the innate ability to get the fat part of the bat on the ball. His speed is a difference-maker in center field and on the bases. Head's approach needs to be refined, but he has the highest ceiling among players still available in our mock draft. Prep shortstop George Lombard Jr., son of Tigers bench coach George Lombard, also fits Philadelphia's recent M.O.," said CBS' Mike Axisa. Clemson catcher Cooper Ingle is another Tiger expected to go in the early rounds of the MLB draft and he posted an open letter to his fans recently. Dear Old Clemson, The last 3 years of my life dedicated to your great school and baseball program. To my teammates, I love and cherish every relationship we’ve built and will be everlasting. Thank you for giving the kid from Asheville a shot. Excited for what this next chapter has in store. Always proud to be a Clemson Tiger Not featured in projections so far, right-handed pitcher commit Aidan Knaak is also a Top 250 prospect according to MLB.com (193). The draft will conclude with rounds 3-10 on Monday and rounds 11-20 on July 11, with both starting at 2 p.m. ET.

