Clemson pro makes MLB debut

Clemson pro Logan Davidson makes MLB debut

CLEMSON, S.C. - Former Tiger shortstop Logan Davidson (Charlotte, N.C.) made his major league debut with the Oakland Athletics as a pinch-runner against the Phillies on Saturday night. He became the 73rd former Tiger to play in a major league game and sixth in 2025. He joined his father, Mark Davidson, as former Tigers who played in the major leagues, becoming the first father-and-son duo in program history to be MLB players. His father played six years in the majors with the Twins and Astros from 1986-91. In three seasons (2017-19) at Clemson, the two-time All-ACC selection and three-time All-ACC Academic member was one of the best shortstops in recent program history. He hit .290 with 42 homers, two triples, 45 doubles, 142 RBIs, 171 runs, a .403 on-base percentage and 37 steals in 187 games, as the switch-hitter started all 187 games during his Tiger career. He was also the first Tiger in history to total double-digit homers and double-digit steals in three different seasons. As a junior in 2019, the team co-captain was a first-team Academic All-American and the ACC Baseball Scholar Athlete-of-the-Year. He hit .291 with 15 homers, 55 RBIs and 17 steals. In 2018, he was a third-team All-American who hit .292 with 15 homers, 46 RBIs and 10 steals. In 2017, he was a first-team freshman All-American. Davidson graduated with a degree in management on May 9, 2019 in only six semesters. He had a 3.99 cumulative GPA, making only one B in his college career. After the 2019 season, he was drafted in the first round (No. 29 overall pick) by the Athletics. Davidson played in the Athletics’ organization from 2021-25, including with AAA Las Vegas in 2025, when he hit .303 with two homers, 22 RBIs and a .452 on-base percentage in 41 games. In 524 career minor league games, Davidson hit .259 with 52 homers, 251 RBIs and 33 steals. Every Tiger team from 1974 to 2021 had at least one future major leaguer on its roster.