Clemson-Presbyterian game postponed
CU Athletic Communications - 12 minutes ago

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to anticipated inclement weather on Wednesday, the Presbyterian vs. Clemson game scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is postponed. The game is rescheduled for Wednesday, March 5 at 4 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Tickets for Wednesday’s originally scheduled game are valid for the game on March 5 and live video is available on ACC Network Extra.

Clemson’s next scheduled game is Friday at 4 p.m. against VCU at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on ACC Network Extra in the first of four Tiger games in the Clemson Baseball Invitational.

Clemson softball game moved up

CLEMSON, S.C. – In anticipation of inclement weather on Wednesday, the midweek matchup between Clemson and Charlotte at McWhorter Stadium has been moved to Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. Tickets for Wednesday’s originally scheduled game are valid for the Feb. 18 date.

Live video for the game is available on ACC Network Extra.

