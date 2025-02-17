|
Clemson-Presbyterian game postponed
CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to anticipated inclement weather on Wednesday, the Presbyterian vs. Clemson game scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is postponed. The game is rescheduled for Wednesday, March 5 at 4 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Clemson softball game moved up
CLEMSON, S.C. – In anticipation of inclement weather on Wednesday, the midweek matchup between Clemson and Charlotte at McWhorter Stadium has been moved to Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. Tickets for Wednesday’s originally scheduled game are valid for the Feb. 18 date.
