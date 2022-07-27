Clemson pitcher signs with Royals

Clemson pitcher Mack Anglin signs with Royals

Clemson's Friday starter is now a professional.

Tigers redshirt sophomore right-hander Mack Anglin has signed with the Kansas City Royals, according to MLB.com.

Per the report, he is signing for slightly below slot value for the draft pick at $231,100.

He was picked 205th overall in the seventh round of this month's MLB draft.

Anglin went 6-5 with a 4.11 ERA with 160 strikeouts to 92 walks this past season.

Going into the season, he had a career 4.83 ERA while allowing 60 hits (.245 opponents’ batting average) and 44 walks with 86 strikeouts.

He was draft eligible last season as well and was picked in the 13th round by the Washington Nationals.

7th-rder Mack Anglin signs with @Royals for $231,100 (slot 205 value = $233,600). @ClemsonBaseball RHP, two of the better power breaking balls in @MLBDraft when they're on in his mid-80s slider & low-80s curveball, 92-95 mph to 98 with fastball. pic.twitter.com/fsKBKJDhSG — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 27, 2022