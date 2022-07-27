Clemson pitcher signs with Royals

CLEMSON BASEBALL
Mack Anglin is now headed to the Kansas City Royals organization.
Clemson pitcher Mack Anglin signs with Royals
2022 Jul 27, Wed 09:51

Clemson's Friday starter is now a professional.

Tigers redshirt sophomore right-hander Mack Anglin has signed with the Kansas City Royals, according to MLB.com.

Per the report, he is signing for slightly below slot value for the draft pick at $231,100.

He was picked 205th overall in the seventh round of this month's MLB draft.

Anglin went 6-5 with a 4.11 ERA with 160 strikeouts to 92 walks this past season.

Going into the season, he had a career 4.83 ERA while allowing 60 hits (.245 opponents’ batting average) and 44 walks with 86 strikeouts.

He was draft eligible last season as well and was picked in the 13th round by the Washington Nationals.

