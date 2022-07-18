Clemson pitcher selected in MLB draft seventh round Monday

Clemson pitcher Mack Anglin selected in MLB draft seventh round

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson redshirt sophomore right-hander Mack Anglin was picked with the 205th overall selection in the seventh round of the MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

Anglin went 6-5 with a 4.11 ERA with 160 strikeouts to 92 walks as Clemson’s Friday starter this past season.

Going into last season, he had a career 4.83 ERA while allowing 60 hits (.245 opponents’ batting average) and 44 walks with 86 strikeouts. He was draft eligible last season as well and picked in the 13th round by the Washington Nationals.

MLB.com rated him as the No. 179 overall prospect: “Gatorade's Ohio player of the year and the state's best prep prospect in 2019, Anglin went undrafted because of his strong commitment to Clemson. He might have gone around the fourth or fifth round as a Draft-eligible sophomore in 2021 but returned to college after his price tag dropped him to the Nationals in the 13th round. His scouting report is unchanged from a year ago, as he continues to generate elite spin rates and battle the strike zone.

“Anglin once again features two of the more intriguing breaking pitches in the Draft, favoring his mid-80s slider with two-plane break over his low-80s downer curveball. Both can be plus-plus weapons at their best. He sits at 92-95 mph and reaches 98 with run on his fastball, though it gets hit because his long arm action enables batters to see his heater well and he doesn't command it.

“Though he has served as Clemson's No. 1 starter for most of the last two seasons, Anglin profiles strictly as a reliever as a pro. He has below-average control and command, even when he tries to dial back his stuff to find the zone, and he shows little feel or trust for his low-80s changeup with fade. If he can learn to harness his breaking balls and to dodge more bats with his fastball, he could be a high-leverage bullpen weapon.”

Have an Opening Day, @Mack_Anglin5!



5.0 IP

0 H

0 R

2 BB

8 K



E5 || IND 0, CU 6

?? https://t.co/GSF3kNQgBU pic.twitter.com/zwQ2b3st1r — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) February 18, 2022

With the 205th pick, the @Royals select @ClemsonBaseball right-handed pitcher Mack Anglin, No. 179 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/Vpb66VBrPo pic.twitter.com/LAMhFUicAo — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 18, 2022