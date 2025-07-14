Clemson pitcher Lucas Mahlstedt selected in MLB draft

A stalwart Clemson reliever is off the board. Senior right-hander Lucas Mahlstedt was picked No. 199 overall within the seventh round of the MLB draft by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. The pick has a slot value of $306,700. He is a second pick from the 2025 Tigers, joining CF Cam Cannarella (43; Miami Marlins). Clemson bio Righthander who had one of the best seasons by a Tiger reliever in history in 2025 … had a sidearm delivery … one of the team’s top relievers in 2024 … three-time Academic All-District by CSC … in 216.1 innings pitched over 103 appearances (two starts) and four seasons, including two at Wofford and two at Clemson, he had a 17-5 record, 22 saves and a 4.08 ERA while allowing 225 hits (.271 opponents’ batting average) and 52 walks with 197 strikeouts … fourth in Tiger history in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.35), sixth in walks per nine innings pitched (2.04) and tied for sixth in saves … had 100 strikeouts against 23 walks as a Tiger. 2025: NCBWA Stopper-of-the-Year Award finalist … Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist … National Pitcher-of-the-Year Award semifinalist … first-team All-American by NCBWA and Perfect Game; became the first Tiger reliever to earn All-America honors since 2018 (Ryley Gilliam) and the first Clemson reliever to earn first-team All-America accolades since 2016 (Pat Krall) … third-team All-American by ABCA … first-team All-Atlantic Region by ABCA … First-Team All-ACC selection; became the first Tiger reliever to earn First-Team All-ACC honors since 2018 (Ryley Gilliam); became the first Tiger reliever to earn All-ACC accolades since 2019 (Carson Spiers) … second-team Academic All-American by CSC … Academic All-District by CSC … Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship Award recipient; one of 35 ACC student-athletes and three ACC baseball players to receive the 2025 award; first Tiger baseball player to receive the accolade … had a 4-1 record, 15 saves and a 3.00 ERA in 27 relief appearances … in 48.0 innings pitched, he allowed 48 hits (.259 opponents’ batting average), three homers and eight walks with 61 strikeouts … tied for first in Tiger history in saves, third in strikeout-to-walk ratio (7.63) and 10th in walks per nine innings pitched (1.50) … third in the nation in saves … first in the ACC in saves and games finished on the mound (24), tied for fourth in relief appearances and tied for sixth in appearances … led the team in appearances, relief appearances, saves and games finished on the mound … did not allow a stolen-base attempt … had a 2-1 record, 11 saves, a 2.57 ERA, .229 opponents’ batting average and 39 strikeouts against four walks in 28.0 innings pitched over 15 relief appearances at home … pitched 2.0 perfect innings in relief with two strikeouts to record the save against No. 13 Oklahoma State at Arlington, Texas on Feb. 14 … pitched 2.2 innings in relief, allowing two hits, no runs and no walks with four strikeouts to record the save against North Carolina A&T on Feb. 22 … pitched 3.0 innings in relief, allowing no hits, no runs and no walks with four strikeouts to record the save against South Carolina on Feb. 28 … pitched 2.1 innings in relief, allowing one hit and no runs with three strikeouts to record the save against Davidson on March 7 … pitched 1.2 innings in relief, allowing one hit, no runs and no walks with two strikeouts to record the save against Liberty on March 11 … pitched 1.2 innings in relief, allowing no walks with four strikeouts to record the save against Notre Dame on March 14 … pitched 2.0 perfect innings in relief with three strikeouts to record the save against The Citadel on March 18 … pitched 1.1 innings in relief, allowing one hit, no runs and no walks with three strikeouts to record the save against No. 11 Wake Forest on March 21 … pitched 3.0 innings in relief, allowing two hits, no runs and one walk with three strikeouts to earn the win against No. 11 Wake Forest on March 23 … pitched 3.1 innings in relief, allowing three hits and one run with four strikeouts to earn the win at No. 19 Georgia Tech on March 28 … pitched 0.2 innings in relief, allowing no runs and no walks with one strikeout to record the save against Georgia Southern at North Augusta, S.C. on April 1 … pitched 1.0 innings in relief, allowing no runs and no walks with three strikeouts to record the save at California on April 4 … pitched a scoreless ninth inning in relief with one strikeout to record the save at California on April 6 … pitched 3.0 innings in relief, allowing no runs and no walks with five strikeouts to record the save against Stanford on April 12 … pitched 1.2 innings in relief, allowing one hit, no runs and no walks with two strikeouts to record the save against No. 17 Louisville on April 17 … pitched the ninth inning, allowing no walks with one strikeout to record the save against No. 17 Louisville on April 18 … pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to record the save against No. 5 Georgia on April 23 … pitched 1.1 innings in relief, allowing one hit, no runs and no walks with two strikeouts at No. 8 Coastal Carolina on May 6 … retired the only batter he faced at Pittsburgh on May 15; teamed with Aidan Knaak and Joe Allen for Clemson’s 15th no-hitter in history and first since 2009 … pitched 4.0 innings in relief, allowing four hits, one run and one walk with four strikeouts to earn the win against No. 20 NC State in the ACC Tournament on May 22 … pitched 1.2 innings in relief, allowing no walks with two strikeouts to earn the win against USC Upstate in the Clemson Regional on May 30. 2024: Academic All-District by CSC … All-ACC Academic selection … ACC Academic Honor Roll member … had a 4-1 record, one save and a 4.72 ERA in 28 relief appearances … in 53.1 innings pitched, he allowed 56 hits (.272 opponents’ batting average) and 15 walks with 39 strikeouts … led the team in appearances and relief appearances … tied for the team lead in pickoffs (1) … only allowed one steal … was 4-0 with one save, a 2.41 ERA, .190 opponents’ batting average and 22 strikeouts against 12 walks in 33.2 innings pitched over 16 relief appearances at home … pitched 2.0 innings in relief, allowing one hit and no runs against Xavier on Feb. 17; was his first appearance as a Tiger … pitched 3.0 innings in relief, allowing two hits, one run and one walk with three strikeouts against Kansas State on March 6 … pitched 2.0 innings in relief, allowing one hit, no runs and no walks with two strikeouts to record his first save as a Tiger against UNC Greensboro on March 10 … pitched 2.0 innings in relief, allowing no runs and no walks with three strikeouts at No. 3 Duke on March 16 … pitched 2.0 innings in relief, allowing one hit and no runs with one strikeout to earn his first win as a Tiger against No. 7 Florida State on March 24 … pitched 4.0 innings in relief, allowing two hits, no runs and no walks with one strikeout at Miami (Fla.) on March 28 … pitched 2.0 innings in relief, allowing no earned runs with one strikeout against NC State on April 12 … pitched 4.0 innings in relief, allowing two hits, one run and no walks with three strikeouts to earn the win against Charlotte on April 16 … pitched 3.1 innings in relief, allowing two hits, no runs and no walks with three strikeouts to earn the win against Pittsburgh on April 19 … pitched 2.0 innings in relief, allowing one hit and no runs at Louisville on April 28 … pitched 4.2 innings in relief, allowing four hits and one run with three strikeouts to earn the win in the first game of a doubleheader against Georgia Tech on May 3 … pitched 2.0 hitless and scoreless innings in relief with one strikeout against Boston College on May 18 … pitched 4.0 innings in relief, allowing four hits, one run and one walk with three strikeouts against Miami (Fla.) in the ACC Tournament on May 23 … No. 83 transfer in the nation in the preseason by D1Baseball … played for Wareham in the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer, when he was 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 12.2 innings pitched over eight relief appearances. Before Clemson: Member of the Wofford team for two seasons (2022,23) … was 9-3 with six saves, a 4.23 ERA, .276 opponents’ batting average and 97 strikeouts against 29 walks in 115.0 innings pitched over 48 appearances (two starts) in his career at Wofford, where he was coached by Todd Interdonato … was 7-2 with six saves, a 2.69 ERA, .239 opponents’ batting average and 68 strikeouts against 18 walks in 83.2 innings pitched over 27 relief appearances in 2023 … led the SoCon and was 25th in the nation in ERA in 2023 … led the SoCon and was 22nd in the nation in WHIP (1.08) in 2023 … led the team in ERA, WHIP, opponents’ batting average, saves, appearances and pickoffs (3) in 2023 … first player in Wofford history to be named a semifinalist for the National Pitcher-of-the-Year Award … First-Team All-SoCon in 2023 … earned All-SoCon Tournament honors in 2023 … Academic All-District by CSC in 2023 … All-SoCon Academic selection and SoCon Academic Honor Roll member in 2023 … SoCon Academic Honor Roll member in 2022 … had an 0.40 ERA and 34 strikeouts against one walk in 35.1 innings pitched over 17 appearances as a senior at Spruce Creek High School … had an 0.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 12 appearances as a junior … National Honor Society member … lettered three times in baseball at Spruce Creek High School, where he was coached by Johnny Goodrich. Personal: His brother, Christian, played baseball at Rollins (2019-22) … pronounced MALL-sted … graduated May 9, 2025 with a degree in physics … born Lucas Albert Mahlstedt on March 26, 2003 in Miami, Fla. Congrats, @Lucas_Mahlstedt❗️ 👏 ⚾️



The senior RHP was drafted in the seventh round (No. 199 overall) by @Angels❗️#ClemsonFamily 🐾 🐅#MLBDraft @MLB pic.twitter.com/H2vI0zHXzD — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) July 14, 2025 Lucas Mahlstedt, the Angels 7th round pick out of Clemson, is one of the most reliever ready arms in the draft. Not as a starter who could slot in the 'pen as a rush, but as a standalone quality reliever. 61Ks in 48 IP, could very much see him make a big league splash this year. https://t.co/XuEyP7Nk5M — Ryan Falla (@rmfalla) July 14, 2025

