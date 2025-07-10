Mahlstedt, who had a 3.73 GPA in two seasons (2024,25) at Clemson and earned his degree in physics on May 9, 2025, was a second-team Academic All-American by CSC in 2025. With that selection, he became the first Tiger in history to be an All-American on and off the field in the same year. On Feb. 26, he became a Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship Award recipient. He was one of only 35 ACC student-athletes and three ACC baseball players to receive the 2025 award. Mahlstedt also became the first Tiger baseball player to receive the accolade.

On the field in 2025, Mahlstedt was third in the nation in saves with 15, also tied for the school record, on his way to earning first-team All-America honors. He became the first Tiger reliever to earn All-America honors since 2018 (Ryley Gilliam) and the first Clemson reliever to earn first-team All-America accolades since 2016 (Pat Krall). Mahlstedt was 4-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 61 strikeouts against eight walks in 48.0 innings pitched.

Mahlstedt joined 13 other Tigers as members of the All-ACC Academic Team. Joe Allen (communication), Jack Crighton (financial management) and Reed Garris (athletic leadership in education) were honored for the third time, while B.J. Bailey (athletic leadership), Jacob Jarrell (management), Aidan Knaak (management) and Mahlstedt were named to the team for the second time.

Chance Fitzgerald (marketing), Luke Gaffney (economics), Hudson Lee (communication), Dominic Listi (MBA), Tryston McCladdie (parks, recreation & tourism management), Jacob McGovern (marketing) and Josh Paino (athletic leadership in education) were honored for the first time.

Requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 GPA for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative GPA during one’s academic career. In addition, position players must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests and pitchers in at least 20 percent.