Clemson pitcher selected in MLB draft by Yankees

CLEMSON BASEBALL
Geoffrey Gilbert could be a New York Yankee if he chooses to sign. (Clemson athletics photo)

Clemson pitcher Geoffrey Gilbert selected in MLB draft by Yankees
by - 2022 Jul 19, Tue 15:08

Clemson redshirt sophomore left-hander Geoffrey Gilbert was picked 400th overall in the 13th round of the MLB draft by the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

Gilbert went 5-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 56 strikeouts to 17 walks last season.

Gilbert was an NCBWA Stopper-of-the-Year watch list member going into 2021, where he recorded a 2.23 ERA with three saves in 44 1/3 innings pitched.

He entered the 2022 season with three saves and a 1.89 ERA while allowing 50 hits (.237 opponents’ batting average) and 22 walks with 66 strikeouts.

