Clemson pitcher selected in MLB draft by Yankees

Clemson pitcher Geoffrey Gilbert selected in MLB draft by Yankees
Clemson redshirt sophomore left-hander Geoffrey Gilbert was picked 400th overall in the 13th round of the MLB draft by the New York Yankees on Tuesday.
Gilbert went 5-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 56 strikeouts to 17 walks last season.
Gilbert was an NCBWA Stopper-of-the-Year watch list member going into 2021, where he recorded a 2.23 ERA with three saves in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
He entered the 2022 season with three saves and a 1.89 ERA while allowing 50 hits (.237 opponents’ batting average) and 22 walks with 66 strikeouts.
Congrats, @gegilbert19?? ?? ??— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) July 19, 2022
The sophomore LHP was drafted in the 13th round (No. 400 overall) by @Yankees??#ClemsonFamily ?? ??#MLBDraft @MLB pic.twitter.com/X2EaRUTWIB
13 (400): @Yankees select Clemson (SC) LHP Geoffrey Gilbert https://t.co/DEcomqSB54 #MLBDraft— MLB Draft Tracker (@MLBDraftTracker) July 19, 2022