Clemson pitcher Ethan Darden earns ACC honor

CLEMSON, S.C. - Junior lefthander Ethan Darden (Rock Hill, S.C.) was named ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week, announced Monday by the league office. He joined North Carolina’s Hunter Stokely, who was named ACC Player-of-the-Week, in receiving conference accolades. ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season. Darden pitched 7.0 masterful innings in a rivalry game in Clemson’s win over South Carolina at Greenville, S.C. on Saturday. He gave up only three hits, no runs and two walks with six strikeouts to earn the win in the Tigers’ 5-1 victory. The Gamecocks loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning, but he retired the next 13 batters without allowing a run in the best outing of his career. On the season, he is 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA, .183 opponents’ batting average and 15 strikeouts against six walks in 17.0 innings pitched over three starts.