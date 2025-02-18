Clemson pitcher makes decision after major injury

Moehler says that he suffered a torn UCL (elbow) in his last scrimmage and he will undergo surgery with an eye for a comeback in 2026.

"After suffering a torn UCL in my last outing, I’ve decided to undergo surgery next week to be back on the mound next season," Moehler said on social media. "Go Tigers!"

He came in as the No. 15-ranked freshman in the ACC (D1Baseball).

Moehler traveled with the team to Arlington, Texas for the College Showdown.

Clemson bio

Before Clemson: No. 426 player and No. 135 righthander in the nation by Perfect Game … No. 494 prospect for the 2024 draft by Perfect Game … No. 43 player and No. 10 righthander in Georgia by Perfect Game … East Coast Pro All-Star … first-team all-state selection … region pitcher-of-the-year … lettered four times in baseball at Walton High School, where he was coached by Shane Amos.

Personal: His father, Brian, played baseball at UNC Greensboro and 14 years in the major leagues with the Tigers, Reds, Astros and Marlins; pitched three shutouts, tied for second most in the American League, for the Tigers in 1998 … his mother, Deana, played soccer at UNC Greensboro … his sister, Jackson, played soccer at Clemson (2018-21) … majoring in pre-business … born Dane Rhodes Moehler on Sept. 23, 2005 in Marietta, Ga.