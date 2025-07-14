Clemson pitcher commit selected in MLB draft

Clemson pitcher commit Nick Frusco selected in MLB draft

Clemson left-handed pitcher recruit Nick Frusco (6-4 208) was selected with the No. 593 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday (20th round). The pick is well below the Miller Place (NY) prospect's ranking on MLB.com (249), likely signaling he will make it to campus and not go pro. He committed to Clemson in June 2024. MLB.com profile: "When thinking about left-handed pitchers to come out of Long Island, the first thought might be of Frank Viola, who wouldn’t sign out of high school and went on to become a second-round pick out of St. John’s in 1981. A bit more recently, there was Steven Matz, a Mets second-round pick in 2009 who signed and has spent parts of 11 seasons in the big leagues. He’s the last prep southpaw from the area of New York to hit the big leagues, though Frusco is hoping to join him after showing off his wares at summer showcase events, then continuing to get exposure in MLB’s Draft League and Draft Combine High School Game. "If you like projectable lefties, then Frusco might be the prospect for you. At 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds, it’s easy to dream on more physicality and a lot more velocity. Right now, his fastball velocity is below-average, typically sitting in the upper-80s, though he was getting to 91-92 mph at the Combine and in the Draft League. It’s an invisible heater that gets a lot more swings and misses than it should thanks to its life and the deception in Frusco’s delivery. He also has good feel to spin an 80-82 mph slider, and while he doesn’t throw it much, there’s a solid changeup in his future arsenal. "Frusco will need to improve his command at the next level, but added strength to that frame will not only add mph to his heater, it should help him repeat his delivery and find the zone more consistently. If the Draft doesn’t work out, it’s easy to see him becoming a big-time 2028 Draft prospect after three years at Clemson." With their 20th‑round pick (No. 593 overall), the @Pirates select Miller Place (NY) left-handed pitcher Nick Frusco, No. 249 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



