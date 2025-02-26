Clemson pitcher retiring due to injury

Clemson pitcher Casey Tallent retiring due to injury

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson head coach Erik Bakich confirmed Tuesday that redshirt junior right-hander Casey Tallent will retire due to injury. Tallent redshirted in the 2024 season due to an arm injury and battled injury in 2023 as well. "Casey is such an awesome kid,” Bakich said Tuesday. "He has pitched in regionals. He has pitched in big games. He has been a huge part of our program, and he is such a great teammate. Any pitcher, any player, three surgeries later, it is going to be hard to be able to replicate where you were. One surgery, yeah, sure. Two might be a little tougher. Three, that is a lot for a college kid." Bakich says that Tallent will stay with the team throughout the campaign and play a role. "For us, he's such a good teammate and such a positive dude and the guys love him, we can try to find a way -- because we don't want him to go anywhere -- we want him around as much as we can," Bakich said. "Unfortunately, he won't be pitching, but he'll be in the dugout, he'll be on the road trips with us. His impact will be in a different way and he will still make a positive impact with our team." The former Hart County (Ga.) standout totaled 44.1 innings pitched over 31 appearances (two starts) with a 2-1 record, one save and a 3.65 ERA while allowing 43 hits (.253 opponents’ batting average) and 22 walks with 41 strikeouts.

