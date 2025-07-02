Clemson pitcher Casey Tallent announces injury comeback bid with transfer portal entry

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Casey Tallent is seeking a college pitching comeback with an entry into the transfer portal. Tallent, a right-handed pitcher, was sidelined early in the 2025 season due to injury and his college career appeared to be over, per Tigers head coach Erik Bakich, but Tallent announced a transfer portal entry on Wednesday. "I have officially entered the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility. Thank you to Clemson University and Clemson baseball for the past 4 years!" Tallent said in his social media announcement. Bakich was complimentary of Tallent's contribution to the team back in February. "Casey is such an awesome kid,” Bakich said. "He has pitched in regionals. He has pitched in big games. He has been a huge part of our program, and he is such a great teammate. Any pitcher, any player, three surgeries later, it is going to be hard to be able to replicate where you were. One surgery, yeah, sure. Two might be a little tougher. Three, that is a lot for a college kid. "For us, he's such a good teammate and such a positive dude and the guys love him, we can try to find a way -- because we don't want him to go anywhere -- we want him around as much as we can. Unfortunately, he won't be pitching (in 2025), but he'll be in the dugout, he'll be on the road trips with us. His impact will be in a different way and he will still make a positive impact with our team." Tallent redshirted in the 2024 season due to an arm injury and battled injury in 2023 as well. The former Hart County (Ga.) standout totaled 44.1 innings pitched over 31 appearances (two starts) with a 2-1 record, one save and a 3.65 ERA while allowing 43 hits (.253 opponents’ batting average) and 22 walks with 41 strikeouts. I have officially entered the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility. Thank you to Clemson University and Clemson baseball for the past 4 years! pic.twitter.com/3OfBXxGDsg — casey tallent (@casey_tallent) July 2, 2025

