Clemson picks up standout D-II pitcher Hayden Simmerson
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago

Standout Catawba (D-II) right-handed pitcher Hayden Simmerson announced a transfer commitment to Clemson on Wednesday morning.

Simmerson (6-3 185) earned First Team All-America and All-Region accolades last season, which marked him the unofficial Division II Reliever of the Year. Simmerson is a Consensus First Team All-American and a unanimous First Team All-Region pick. Simmerson led the country in appearances and saves, with 17.

He was the 2024 South Atlantic Conference freshman of the year with a team-high eight saves with a 3.98 ERA across 72.1 innings of work with 83 strikeouts.

Simmerson posted a career 3.69 ERA over 61 appearances with 25 saves and 156 strikeouts to 64 walks.

He would be slated to have two years of eligibility left.

High School

Four-year letterman for baseball ... Earned the honors of All-Conference three times (2021, 2022, and 2023), All-County three times (2021, 2022, and 2023), and Rowan County Pitcher of the Year his senior year in 2023 ... Over his career, he recorded a 1.53 earned-run average and 267 strikeouts within 179 innings pitched

Personal

Son of Thomas Simmerson ... Born in Rowan County, N.C.

