|
Clemson picks up standout D-II pitcher Hayden Simmerson
Standout Catawba (D-II) right-handed pitcher Hayden Simmerson announced a transfer commitment to Clemson on Wednesday morning.
Simmerson (6-3 185) earned First Team All-America and All-Region accolades last season, which marked him the unofficial Division II Reliever of the Year. Simmerson is a Consensus First Team All-American and a unanimous First Team All-Region pick. Simmerson led the country in appearances and saves, with 17. He was the 2024 South Atlantic Conference freshman of the year with a team-high eight saves with a 3.98 ERA across 72.1 innings of work with 83 strikeouts. Simmerson posted a career 3.69 ERA over 61 appearances with 25 saves and 156 strikeouts to 64 walks. He would be slated to have two years of eligibility left. High School Four-year letterman for baseball ... Earned the honors of All-Conference three times (2021, 2022, and 2023), All-County three times (2021, 2022, and 2023), and Rowan County Pitcher of the Year his senior year in 2023 ... Over his career, he recorded a 1.53 earned-run average and 267 strikeouts within 179 innings pitched Personal Son of Thomas Simmerson ... Born in Rowan County, N.C. Go Tigers! 🐅 🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/CVNRCVuBt1
Simmerson (6-3 185) earned First Team All-America and All-Region accolades last season, which marked him the unofficial Division II Reliever of the Year. Simmerson is a Consensus First Team All-American and a unanimous First Team All-Region pick. Simmerson led the country in appearances and saves, with 17.
He was the 2024 South Atlantic Conference freshman of the year with a team-high eight saves with a 3.98 ERA across 72.1 innings of work with 83 strikeouts.
Simmerson posted a career 3.69 ERA over 61 appearances with 25 saves and 156 strikeouts to 64 walks.
He would be slated to have two years of eligibility left.
High School
Four-year letterman for baseball ... Earned the honors of All-Conference three times (2021, 2022, and 2023), All-County three times (2021, 2022, and 2023), and Rowan County Pitcher of the Year his senior year in 2023 ... Over his career, he recorded a 1.53 earned-run average and 267 strikeouts within 179 innings pitched
Personal
Son of Thomas Simmerson ... Born in Rowan County, N.C.
Go Tigers! 🐅 🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/CVNRCVuBt1— Hayden Simmerson (@H_Simms21) June 4, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!