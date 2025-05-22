Clemson moves up latest NCAA Tournament projection going into ACC quarterfinals

After Clemson's 6-1 win over Virginia Tech Wednesday, Baseball America moved it up two spots to a projected No. 11 national seed.

BA sees Clemson hosting Northeastern, Kansas State and Bryant, and opposite a potential Super Regional trip to No. 6 Georgia, which lost to Clemson in the regular season at Doug Kingsmore Stadium (3-0).

The Tigers (42-15) take on a projected 2-seed Thursday with NC State (Coastal Carolina regional), who swept Clemson in the regular season down the road from the ACC Tournament site Durham in Raleigh.

They are pitching their normal Friday starter LHP Dominic Fritton (5-4, 3.91 ERA), who went four innings and gave up four runs in an eventual run-rule Wolfpack win over Clemson (14-4).

Clemson starts converted right-handed reliever Drew Titsworth (5-1, 4.14), who went four innings and gave up four earned runs on eight hits and a walk for his first losing decision this season at NC State, an eventual 8-3 defeat.

The Tigers moved up one spot to No. 9 in the RPI with Wednesday's action, hosting a Top 20 strength of schedule (19; Warren Nolan).

If they advance, the Tigers would face the winner between 1-seed Georgia Tech and 16-seed Cal at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

A Top 8 national seed would mean the ability to host until a potential College World Series bid, something the program is seeking for the first time since 2010 after reaching the Supers for the first time since 2010 last season.