Clemson moves up in polls after big series win

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson baseball moved up in two national polls after a weekend series win over Wake Forest. The Tigers' highest ranking remains with Perfect Game and a No. 3 overall spot, trailing just Tennessee and Georgia, and breaking up an SEC quartet that fills out the Top 5 with Arkansas and Texas. Florida State is next up from the ACC at No. 6. Clemson (23-3, 4-2 ACC) continued to creep toward the D1Baseball Top 5 with a No. 6 ranking now, moving up one spot. FSU paces the ACC there at No. 4 and Oregon State rounds out the Top 5 that's led by the SEC trio of Tennessee, Arkansas and Georgia. Baseball America kept Clemson at No. 7. "Clemson passed its first major test of the season with flying colors with an impressive series victory over then-No. 12 Wake Forest," Baseball America said. "Sophomore Aidan Knaak picked an opportune time to turn in his best start of the season to this point, and on Friday he notched 10 strikeouts and allowed just one run across six innings. Following Saturday’s 12-10 loss in which they nearly erased an early 10-0 deficit, the Tigers on Sunday came back from trailing 6-0 and won in walk-off fashion. Dominic Listi drove in three runs, but in the bottom of the ninth Tryston McCladdie drew a leadoff walk, proceeded to steal second and scored the series-winning run on a wild pitch. Now, Clemson has a busy five-game week with midweek matchups against Coastal Carolina and Presbyterian before a tough road series at Georgia Tech." The Seminoles are No. 6 there. Clemson heads to Florida State for a series from May 2-5. Listi is up to fifth in the ACC in on-base percentage (.533), leading the league in hit-by-pitches (13) and fifth in walks (24). Knaak is second in strikeouts (54), fifth in strikeouts looking (14) and fifth in opposing batting average (.168). Mahlstedt paces the nation in saves (8). Clemson in the Top 25 (Monday a.m.) Perfect Game: No. 3 (prev. 4) D1Baseball: No. 6 (prev. 7) Baseball America: 7 (prev. 7)

