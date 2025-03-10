Clemson moves up in D1Baseball rankings

D1Baseball slotted the Tigers up one spot to No. 10, while Clemson held its lofty rankings with Perfect Game (4) and Baseball America (5).

"Clemson this week extended its winning streak to 13 games after earning victories over USC Upstate, Presbyterian and Davidson. It was a well-rounded effort on both sides of the baseball for the Tigers, but sophomore infielder Jarren Purify led the way by going 12-for-20 with nine RBIs and three extra-base hits. After a tricky midweek series against Liberty, Clemson opens up ACC play with a home series against Notre Dame," said Baseball America.

Clemson is only out-ranked in the Baseball America poll by No. 4 Florida State in the ACC, which is 15-0 heading into a home rivalry date with No. 6 Florida.

Purify's big week boosted him among the ACC leaders in batting average (4th; .447), stolen bases (5th; 9), slugging percentage (8th; .809) and OPS (8th, 1.309). Ethan Darden ranks in the ACC Top 10 in wins (6th; 3), runs allowed (6th; 4) and opposing batting average (8th; .167). Lucas Mahlstedt is tied for the league-lead in saves (4).

The Tigers return to action at home versus longtime former Clemson assistant Bradley LeCroy and the 11-4 Liberty Flames on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Clemson in baseball rankings (Monday a.m.)

Perfect Game: 4 (prev. 4)

Baseball America: 5 (prev. 5)

D1Baseball: 10 (prev. 11)