Clemson moves up in D1Baseball rankings

D1Baseball joined Baseball America in having the Tigers No. 2 overall after Clemson captured a series win at Miami over the weekend, improving to 24-3.

D1Baseball's Top 5 is Arkansas, Clemson, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Oregon State, with the ACC represented in the Top 15 also by Duke (9), UNC (10), Virginia Tech (11), Florida State (14) and Virginia (15). NC State (19) and Wake Forest (21) are also in the Top 25.

Baseball's America's Top 5 is Arkansas, Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida and Tennessee. The other ACC reps are Duke (7), Florida State (8), Virginia (12), UNC (13), Virginia Tech (17) and NC State (21).

"The Tigers won a tough series at Miami, overcoming a walk-off loss in Thursday’s opener to do so. Clemson bounced back from that game for a one-run win Friday and then left no doubt Saturday as Aidan Knaak, Reed Garris and Rocco Reid combined to throw a two-hit shutout. The Tigers held the Hurricanes to five runs on the weekend, the fewest runs they have scored in a home series since 2021. Clemson has another ACC road series on deck, as it travels to Notre Dame," said Baseball America.

In the ACC stats, Clemson is No. 3 in ERA (4.01) with the fourth-most strikeouts (271). Knaak ranks sixth in strikeouts (48) and 10th in ERA (3.76) Rob Hughes is 10th in saves (3).

Batting, Clemson is fourth in homers (51) and walks (164). Blake Wright is third in home runs (13) and runs scored (37) and fifth in RBIs (40), Jimmy Obertop is first in walks (34) and sixth in on-base percentage (.504), while Will Taylor is also Top 10 in walks (fifth; 27).

Clemson plays next at Fluor Field in Greenville versus USC Upstate on Tuesday (6 p.m./ESPN+).