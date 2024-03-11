Clemson moves up in Baseball America Top 25

For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 in college baseball, and Clemson also saw some movement this week. Clemson (13-1) is up one spot to No. 9 with Baseball America, which has Arkansas at No. 1 now. The Tigers enter their opening weekend of ACC play at new No. 3 Duke (13-2), which toppled previous No. 1 Wake Forest in Winston-Salem over the weekend by taking 2-of-3. Wake Forest dropped to No. 7, South Carolina is No. 12, UNC is No. 14, Virginia is No. 15, NC State is No. 16 and Florida State is No. 21. "Clemson cruised to a 4-0 week. Its starting pitchers allowed two earned runs or less in three of the four games, and a handful of different hitters turned in strong performances. The Tigers have impressive depth on both sides of the baseball, and any hitter or pitcher can be the key to victory on any given night. They will ride a nine-game winning streak into a midweek series against Manhattan before traveling to Duke for a top-10 showdown," said Baseball America. Clemson was already No. 9 with the NCBWA and Coaches polls last week, which are released later on Mondays (or bi-weekly). D1Baseball kept Clemson at No. 10, with Arkansas also No. 1, Duke No. 6, Wake No. 7, NC State 13, UNC No. 15, Virginia No. 17 and South Carolina No. 20. Among ACC hitting leaders, outfielder Alden Mathes is No. 3 in on-base percentage (.569), joining Jimmy Obertop (7th; 16) in the Top 10 in walks drawn (10th; 15). Sophomore left-handed starter Tristan Smith ranks ninth in opposing batting average (.180) and 10th in strikeouts (26). The Tigers return to action with a two-game home series versus Manhattan, starting Tuesday at 4 p.m. Clemson in the Top 25 Baseball America: 9 D1Baseball: 10

