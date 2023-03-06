BREAKING

CLEMSON BASEBALL

Caden Grice gets a shot to impress from the mound on Tuesday. (file photo)
Caden Grice gets a shot to impress from the mound on Tuesday. (file photo)

Clemson looks to bounce back hosting two midweek games
by - Monday, March 6, 2023, 8:32 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers host East Tennessee State and Presbyterian in midweek games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

GAMES SETUP

• Who - East Tennessee State (6-5) & Presbyterian (6-5) vs. Clemson (5-6)

• Best Ranking - ETS - NR; PRE - NR; CU - NR

• When - Tuesday (4 p.m.), Wednesday (4 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - John Gross, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY (EAST TENNESSEE STATE)

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 23-7 (1969-22)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 21-5 (1969-22)

SERIES HISTORY (PRESBYTERIAN)

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 66-23 (1906-2022)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 41-10 (1907-2022)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Tuesday - RHP Landon Smiddy (ETS - 3-1, 6.59 ERA) vs. LHP Caden Grice (CU - first appearance this season)

• Wednesday - TBA (PRE) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 5-3 home record, won one of three games against No. 23 South Carolina at three different sites last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 6.8 runs per game and hitting .295 with a .456 slugging percentage, .385 on-base percentage and 30 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.50 ERA, .273 opponents’ batting average and 2.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .962.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE OVERVIEW

• East Tennessee State, who has a 1-3 road record and is averaging 6.0 runs per game, is led by sixth-year Head Coach Joe Pennucci.

• The Buccaneers won two of three games against Marist last weekend. They are hitting .296 and have a 4.69 ERA and .973 fielding percentage.

• Cameron Sisneros is hitting .366, Tommy Barth is batting .360 with five steals and Garett Wallace is hitting .318.

PRESBYTERIAN OVERVIEW

• Presbyterian, who is averaging 4.8 runs per game entering its game on Tuesday, is led by 19th-year Head Coach Elton Pollock.

• The Blue Hose won one of three home games against Georgia State. They are hitting .249 and have a 6.10 ERA and .962 fielding percentage.

• Brody Fahr is hitting .395, Joel Dragoo has three homers and six RBIs and Tanner Smith and Luke Gibson have two saves apiece.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 4-1 when committing more than one error and 0-5 when committing exactly one error.

• Clemson's starting pitchers have a 3.98 ERA, .233 opponents' batting average and 50 strikeouts against 12 walks in 43.0 innings pitched.

Benjamin Blackwell, Cam Cannarella and Chad Fairey have all reached base in all 11 games in 2023.

SMITH STELLAR FROM LEFT SIDE

• Freshman lefthander Tristan Smith was one of Clemson's most highly rated signees, and he has gotten off to a strong start.

• He is 0-0 with one save, an 0.00 ERA, a .174 opponents' batting average and nine strikeouts against three walks in 2023.

• He has pitched 7.0 innings over four appearances (two starts).

• He has only allowed one extra-base hit (double).

• He allowed just two hits and no runs with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched in a start against No. 23 South Carolina on March 4.

Comment on this story
Print   
WATCH: Cade Klubnik on new offense, start of spring practice
WATCH: Cade Klubnik on new offense, start of spring practice
Clemson guard out for the ACC Tournament
Clemson guard out for the ACC Tournament
Clemson looks to bounce back hosting two midweek games
Clemson looks to bounce back hosting two midweek games
Tiger forwards honored on All-ACC teams
Tiger forwards honored on All-ACC teams
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest