Clemson looks to bounce back hosting two midweek games

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers host East Tennessee State and Presbyterian in midweek games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

GAMES SETUP

• Who - East Tennessee State (6-5) & Presbyterian (6-5) vs. Clemson (5-6)

• Best Ranking - ETS - NR; PRE - NR; CU - NR

• When - Tuesday (4 p.m.), Wednesday (4 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - John Gross, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY (EAST TENNESSEE STATE)

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 23-7 (1969-22)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 21-5 (1969-22)

SERIES HISTORY (PRESBYTERIAN)

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 66-23 (1906-2022)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 41-10 (1907-2022)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Tuesday - RHP Landon Smiddy (ETS - 3-1, 6.59 ERA) vs. LHP Caden Grice (CU - first appearance this season)

• Wednesday - TBA (PRE) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 5-3 home record, won one of three games against No. 23 South Carolina at three different sites last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 6.8 runs per game and hitting .295 with a .456 slugging percentage, .385 on-base percentage and 30 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.50 ERA, .273 opponents’ batting average and 2.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .962.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE OVERVIEW

• East Tennessee State, who has a 1-3 road record and is averaging 6.0 runs per game, is led by sixth-year Head Coach Joe Pennucci.

• The Buccaneers won two of three games against Marist last weekend. They are hitting .296 and have a 4.69 ERA and .973 fielding percentage.

• Cameron Sisneros is hitting .366, Tommy Barth is batting .360 with five steals and Garett Wallace is hitting .318.

PRESBYTERIAN OVERVIEW

• Presbyterian, who is averaging 4.8 runs per game entering its game on Tuesday, is led by 19th-year Head Coach Elton Pollock.

• The Blue Hose won one of three home games against Georgia State. They are hitting .249 and have a 6.10 ERA and .962 fielding percentage.

• Brody Fahr is hitting .395, Joel Dragoo has three homers and six RBIs and Tanner Smith and Luke Gibson have two saves apiece.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 4-1 when committing more than one error and 0-5 when committing exactly one error.

• Clemson's starting pitchers have a 3.98 ERA, .233 opponents' batting average and 50 strikeouts against 12 walks in 43.0 innings pitched.

• Benjamin Blackwell, Cam Cannarella and Chad Fairey have all reached base in all 11 games in 2023.

SMITH STELLAR FROM LEFT SIDE

• Freshman lefthander Tristan Smith was one of Clemson's most highly rated signees, and he has gotten off to a strong start.

• He is 0-0 with one save, an 0.00 ERA, a .174 opponents' batting average and nine strikeouts against three walks in 2023.

• He has pitched 7.0 innings over four appearances (two starts).

• He has only allowed one extra-base hit (double).

• He allowed just two hits and no runs with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched in a start against No. 23 South Carolina on March 4.