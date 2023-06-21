CLEMSON BASEBALL

Michigan catcher Jimmy Obertop committed to Clemson late Tuesday.
Clemson lands Michigan transfer Jimmy Obertop
by - 2023 Jun 21, Wed 09:21

Michigan catcher Jimmy Obertop became the latest former Wolverine to join the Tigers.

"Excited to announce that I recently committed to Clemson University to play for Coach Bakich," Obertop said late Tuesday.

As a senior, Obertop (6-2 230) suffered an elbow injury that limited him to only 19 games and serving in a hitting role, contributing three home runs, seven RBIs and 11 walks in 60 at-bats.

As a junior under Bakich, he was named to the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year watchlist and earned All-NCAA Louisville Regional team honors. Overtop hit .278 that campaign with 15 homers and 54 RBIs.

Obertop earned All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore first baseman, leading the Wolverines with 11 home runs and driving in 34 runs.

Obertop has a career .994 fielding percentage.

He is originally from Saint Louis.

Obertop joins two more announced transfers so far with former Wofford right-hander Matthew Marchal and Georgetown infielder Andrew Ciufo.

Marchal earned All-SoCon honors the past two seasons, going a combined 17-6 over 36 starts and 37 appearances.

Ciufo (6-0 195), a right-handed bat, hit .270 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs over two seasons with the Hoyas.

Last year, Clemson added former Michigan players or pledges from RHP Willie Weiss, infielder Riley Bertram, infielder Nolan Nawrocki and RHP Joe Allen.

