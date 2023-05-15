Clemson infielder named ACC player of the week

CLEMSON BASEBALL

Billy Amick hit .550 with nine RBIs last week to earn the ACC honor.

Clemson infielder Billy Amick named ACC player of the week
by - 2023 May 15, Mon 14:06

CLEMSON, S.C. – Sophomore Billy Amick (Batesburg, S.C.) was named ACC Player-of-the-Week, announced Monday by the league office. He joined Virginia’s Brian Edgington, who was named ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week, in receiving conference accolades. ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Amick was 11-for-20 (.550) with two homers, four doubles, nine RBIs, eight runs, a 1.050 slugging percentage and walk in four games on the week, all wins and all on the road, as the Tigers downed No. 8 Coastal Carolina and swept Virginia Tech in three games.

At Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, he was 3-for-6 with a homer and three RBIs, then he went 8-for-14 (.571) with four doubles, a homer, six RBIs and six runs in three games at Virginia Tech over the weekend. On the week, he had three three-hit games and a two-hit game, while he also had at least one extra-base hit, scored at least one run and had at least one RBI in all four games.

On the season, he is hitting .413 with 10 homers, a triple, 13 doubles, 41 RBIs, 30 runs, a .770 slugging percentage, .458 on-base percentage and two steals in 35 games (31 starts).

